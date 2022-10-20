Read full article on original website
80% Registered Nurse/Reproductive Health - 3325804
JOB DUTIES: Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
E911 Telecommunicator - 3322697
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill an E911 Telecommunicator position with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. This position is responsible for receiving and dispatching all nonemergency and emergency calls for service; monitoring and maintaining facility security; performing various clerical and computer entry duties that relate to the maintenance of the E911 system and records of the department; extensive use of radio equipment, computers, and other technology.
Forest County Potawatomi brings community members out to Fun On The Farm
FOREST CO., Wis. (WJFW)- All throughout the month of October, the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe has been holding an ongoing weekend event called Fall Fun At The Farm, which has invited families to come out to enjoy all the farm has to offer. The Potawatomi Farm, which is a little...
Zoning Technician - 3322665
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications for a full-time Zoning Technician with the Planning & Zoning Department. This full-time (37.5 hours per week) position will work at the Minocqua office on job duties involving the public in completion and issuing of a variety of permits, performing field inspections, issuing citations, investigating complaints, providing written reports, assisting with the enforcement of zoning violations, inspecting septic systems, and performing general office work.
Case Manager - 3321409
JOB DUTIES: Provide holistic, inclusive, and comprehensive services to all FSET participants including assessment, goal setting, progress monitoring, advocacy, and referral. Ensure all FSET participants are provided opportunities to gain life skills, job skills and/or education credentials to enable them to achieve their career goals. Assess and provide support services to facilitate FSET participants being able to complete FSET activity, including employment, while enrolled in the program. Support services include gas cards, taxi tickets, bus passes, interview clothing, work-related clothing and tools, vehicle repairs, emergency housing assistance and short-term education costs. Develop and maintain community relationships to reach eligible individuals who may not have heard of FSET and to ensure duplication of services does not occur. Work collaboratively with providers to provide successful outcomes for participants.
Annual "Not So Scary" Halloween Trail returns to Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- It may not be Halloween yet, however if you were at the YMCA of Northwoods today you would thought so. Families gathered to the Stony Pines Trail to participate in the 17th annual 'Not So Scary' Halloween Trail. Kids were dressed as incredible characters such as Pikachu, Aaron Rodgers, and even friendly neighborhood Spider Man was also in appearance. Organizer Laurie Bielen, says a lot of parents are happy this event is back in action.
Tomahawk beats Shawano to claim regional victory
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) - #5 Shawano traveled to #1 Tomahawk for a fighting chance at the Regional Championship spot. The Hatchets came into this game undefeated in the conference with a 10-0 record. They won 3 sets to 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-18). Shawano Community High School unfortunately gets...
Rhinelander outlasts Lakeland Union in PK's to claim regional title in epic finish
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Rhinelander have faced off two times this season before their matchup on Friday, splitting both the games. In Rhinelander, the Hodags won 2-0. In Minocqua, Lakeland Union won 2-0, so something had to give in the regional final. After full-time ended, the score remained...
