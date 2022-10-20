RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- It may not be Halloween yet, however if you were at the YMCA of Northwoods today you would thought so. Families gathered to the Stony Pines Trail to participate in the 17th annual 'Not So Scary' Halloween Trail. Kids were dressed as incredible characters such as Pikachu, Aaron Rodgers, and even friendly neighborhood Spider Man was also in appearance. Organizer Laurie Bielen, says a lot of parents are happy this event is back in action.

