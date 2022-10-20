Daily Events Diary: Jamie Chung Says ‘Cheers’ To Cloudy Bay Wine, Mr Porter Lands In LA, Kate Young And Martha Stewart Celebrate With Nordstrom x Vince, On The Court With Lacoste, And More!

Read full article on original website
Related
fashionweekdaily.com
H&M Highlights Its Studio A/W ’22 Collection With A Little Help From Laura Harrier, Charlie XCX, And Friends
Late last week, chicsters gathered at sought-after, female-founded West Village eatery King for a delectable feast—of all the senses! To unveil the H&M Studio A/W ’22 collection, the restaurant had been transformed into a galactic floral-filled scene, with the collection’s wares on display and friends of the brand as well as campaign stars in attendance to celebrate.
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily News: RIP Leslie Jordan, Kim Breaks Her Silence On Kanye, Fêting Jennifer Fisher, And More!
Beloved actor and funnyman Leslie Jordan has died in a car crash, aged 67. The Southern star was driving in Hollywood this morning when it’s believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash his BMW into the side of a building. News of his death broke on TMZ and was confirmed via a representative to Page Six. A longtime character actor and regular on iconic sit coms including Will & Grace and Ugly Betty, Jordan had enjoyed a career resurgence as of late thanks to his candid uploads on Instagram during the pandemic, which amassed him almost six million followers. He’ll be missed.
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
fashionweekdaily.com
UGG & Matte Projects Made Sure Celebs Got Cozy At ‘Feel House’—Now Open In Williamsburg
This past Friday and Saturday, UGG brought its laidback SoCal chill vibes to Brooklyn for a multi-sensory two-day opening event for a new community space christened Feel House. With self-expression and the joy of ~ feeling ~ comfortable as the jumping off point, UGG teamed up with Matte Projects to execute the experience. Here’s what went down in Williamsburg for the unveiling of the pop-up, which is open through January 17, 2023.
Meghan Markle Shuts Down ‘Angry Black Woman Myth’: ‘Saying What You Need’ Doesn’t Make You ‘Demanding’
Meghan Markle released a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes on Oct. 25, where she discussed the stereotype of the “angry black woman” with actress Issa Rae. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, told the Insecure star, 37, that she’s found herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” before out of fear at how she’ll be received as a woman of color.
33 Actors Who Gave Such Award-Worthy Performances, It's Hard To Believe They Were All Under 23 Years Old At The Time
Jenna Ortega is so good in everything, but her performance in The Fallout deserves more attention.
Comments / 0