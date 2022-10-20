Read full article on original website
2022 Veterans Day Parade Will be Held Sunday, November 6th
American Legion Post 57 will hold the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 6th, on Main Street in Carthage, TN. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. All veterans are welcome to walk with fellow veterans. If you have an antique car, we encourage you to come out and drive one of the veterans who are unable to walk. Other veterans are also able to ride on one of the parade wagons stationed on Carmack. The line up for the parade begins at 1:00 pm on Carmack Ave. The parade will proceed down Main St. from Carmack Ave to the Historic Smith County Courthouse. A ceremony will be held on the Historic Smith County Courthouse steps following the parade. A special concert performance by Tennessee Outlaw Country and Beautifully Broken will begin at 2 p.m. at the Historic Smith County Courthouse.
Smith County Insider’s inaugural ‘Best of the Best’ awards – nominations begin now
We are excited to announce the first ever ‘Best of the Best’ awards in Smith County, Tennessee. Smith County Insider wants to give the citizens of Smith County a chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and organizations in our community. Nominations will be taken for...
Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones Passes Away on Monday
In sad note, newly elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Jones was representing newly formed mega-district 1. He took office on Sept. 1. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny stated, “He was a great Commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
85 firefighters dealing with blaze in Warren County, evacuation recommended
A blaze — started from a campfire in the Warren County community — ballooned into the need for 85 firefighters from five different counties to fight it.
Second Juvenile Charged after Threat against Warren County Middle School
After completing their investigation into the threats of mass violence at Warren County Middle School on Oct. 20 the sheriff’s department has made a second arrest. One juvenile was arrested on the day of the incident. The second was charged on Friday. The minor children have been charged with...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A break-in at a Bellevue restaurant has left employees in shock. The burglars not only stole money, but they also caused damage to large equipment and their security system, The owners also said their food trailer was gone. Tracks can still be seen from where someone...
20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire
First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
Drug Take-Back in Bedford County Oct. 29
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department invites the public to at Edgemont Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Help them prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of your prescription drugs at the event. No...
