ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Comments / 0

Related
smithcountyinsider.com

2022 Veterans Day Parade Will be Held Sunday, November 6th

American Legion Post 57 will hold the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 6th, on Main Street in Carthage, TN. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. All veterans are welcome to walk with fellow veterans. If you have an antique car, we encourage you to come out and drive one of the veterans who are unable to walk. Other veterans are also able to ride on one of the parade wagons stationed on Carmack. The line up for the parade begins at 1:00 pm on Carmack Ave. The parade will proceed down Main St. from Carmack Ave to the Historic Smith County Courthouse. A ceremony will be held on the Historic Smith County Courthouse steps following the parade. A special concert performance by Tennessee Outlaw Country and Beautifully Broken will begin at 2 p.m. at the Historic Smith County Courthouse.
CARTHAGE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
On Target News

Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Drug Take-Back in Bedford County Oct. 29

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department invites the public to at Edgemont Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Help them prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of your prescription drugs at the event. No...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy