ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Noteworthy upgrades in Patriots' Thursday injury report

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVqLl_0igr0eCh00

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week on Thursday with some noteworthy upgrades on the list.

Of course, quarterback Mac Jones was still a limited participant at practice, but it was reported that he expects to be “ready to play” against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The big news for the Patriots was running back Damien Harris, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, being listed as a full participant at practice. Linebacker Josh Uche also returned to the field as a limited participant.

Nelson Agholor was the lone player held out of practice with a hamstring injury.

If Agholor can’t go, it’ll mean more snaps for rookie second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton, who flashed his playmaking abilities by scoring two touchdowns against the Browns.

Meanwhile, the Patriots still have a decision to make on whether to start a less than 100 percent version of Jones or continue riding the hot hand at quarterback with Bailey Zappe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Deadspin

Russell Wilson takes another L

Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jourdan Lewis' injury could mean for Cowboys secondary moving forward

The Cowboys appeared to be escaping their Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions relatively unscathed. In the third quarter, sixth offensive lineman Matt Farniok was shaken up and left the game with a hamstring injury sustained on point-after attempt following an Ezekiel Elliott score. Elliott himself avoided catastrophe after he was hit on his right knee, fortunately while the leg was in the air. He’d return to score Dallas’ first two touchdowns in the 24-6 win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy