Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO