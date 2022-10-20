ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Notebook: Red-zone defense, tackling among issues in loss to Duke

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Hurricanes’ defense faced a short field a number of times against Duke due to the hefty amount of turnovers by the offense. However, the defense was unable to slow down the Blue Devils’ in the red zone, allow touchdowns in five of the seven trips resulting in a 45-21 loss in a game Miami led 21-17 in the third quarter.
DURHAM, NC
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
