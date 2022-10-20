Read full article on original website
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Today's Talker: Remembering Leslie Jordan
Today we're talking about loved Emmy award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, who died Monday after crashing his car into a wall while driving in Hollywood.
Adidas terminates relationship with Ye 'immediately' amid antisemitic comments
Outrage and pressure grew on Adidas to stop working with Ye following the rapper's antisemitic comments.
LISTEN: Magician Criss Angel Talks New Show 'Magic With The Stars' & More!
Legendary magician Criss Angel zoomed into the show today to break down his brand new TV reality show 'Magic With The Stars' which premiered over the weekend on The CW. That show is exactly what it sounds like, celebrities learning to do magic and performing the tricks on TV! R&B singer Ginuwine even passed out on the show attempting a magic trick and had a shockingly scary moment! Other stars on this season include Frankie Muniz, Omarion, Lolo Jones, Loni Love and more! Check out the trailer for that below and be sure to catch new episodes every Saturday all Fall long. Plus Criss talked about his live shows in Las Vegas, fatherhood and much more! Check out the full interview below!
More Companies Cutting Off Ye
Balenciaga and Vogue are the latest companies to sever ties with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West after a string of controversial comments made by the artist online and during public appearances. On Thursday, Balenciaga's parent company said in a statement that it no longer had a relationship with Ye....
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
Meet Beau! He Gives Great Hugs!
Beau is 2 years old and weighs around 55 pounds. He is a sweet and shy boy looking for a human or humans to love unconditionally. Beau's CT foster says he gives great hugs and loves spending time with you, doing zoomies in a fenced yard, taking rides in the car, and cuddling on the couch after an active day. It will take him some time to warm up in new surroundings and will look to his human(s) for support. But, once he's comfortable, his personality shines. Due to his shy nature, he would do best in a quiet home with a dog-savvy family who is readily available to help him navigate his new life. Beau enjoys spending time with other social dogs, dog-savvy cats, and would prefer a family with children over 12. Beau is house trained and crate trained. He has mastered the cue Sit and will need a family who can motivate him to succeed. Other important aspects that will assist Beau in his quest to be the best canine possible are regular exercise, plenty of socialization, and positive reinforcement. It is Beau's time to shine and he will find that his family is what makes him complete. Don't waste another moment to have this sweet and gentle pup, a member of your family. Beau's adoption fee is $500. That includes the cost of spaying/neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, foster care, rescue, and transport fees.
MUST SEE: Watch a Pumpkin Grow To 700 Pounds in 60 Seconds!
We stumbled across this wild time lapse video a farmer took of a pumpkin starting from seed and growing to an incredible 700 pounds that you have to see! The video makes it look incredibly easy to grow a massive pumpkin but surely it's not. Have you ever successfully grown your own pumpkin? Tag us in your pumpkin pictures on Instagram @ONWithMarioLopez or on twitter @ONWithMario!
On a Morning Like This - 42 years ago
Forty-two years ago this morning. A 32-year-old military pilot and his navigator throttle-up their F-101 fighter jet and roar down the runway at Ellington Air Force Base, near Houston, for a routine training mission. But moments after takeoff, something goes terribly wrong. The supersonic engines flameout above the autumn Texas...
