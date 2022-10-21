ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Midnights’ Is Here: Where to Buy Each Edition of Taylor Swift’s New Album Online

By John Lonsdale
 4 days ago
The countdown to Midnights , Taylor Swift ’s tenth studio album, is finally over. The follow-up to Folklore and Evermore , plus Taylor’s Versions of Red and Fearless , Swift described the new LP as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

None of the music got released ahead of the official release date, Oct. 21, but Swift slowly revealed the complete track list on social media over the last several weeks with episodes dubbed Midnights Mayhem With Me,” including titles like “Anti-Hero,” the Mad Men -inspired “Lavender Haze,” and “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. Zoë Kravitz, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, and William Bowery (a.k.a. Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn ) also all appear as co-writers on the album.

Buy: 'Midnights' Vinyl at $24.97

Swifties had to wait months for Midnights to drop, ever since the singer-songwriter revealed she’d been working on new music during her VMAs acceptance speech when “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” won Video of the Year at the August ceremony.

“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that. And I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this [award], I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” Swift told the crowd of cheering fans.

Swift delivered and followed up the speech with an Instagram post, unveiling a few more details about her upcoming project and calling it a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terror and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Now, Midnights is finally here, and to us, you can consider it an “instant classic.”

“As Swift has re-recorded her previous albums, it’s clear slipping back into her past self has unlocked something brilliant and fresh in her songwriting,” Brittany Spanos writes in the Rolling Stone album review . “ Midnights may come as a surprise to the most newly turned fans of her music, those who only learned to like her songwriting when it came in the traditionally respectable Folklore/Evermore package. But like many of her purely ‘pop’ releases in the past, Midnights leaves more and more to be uncovered beneath the purple-blue synth fog on the surface. And maybe that’s part of her scheme to begin with.”

If you’re looking to collect special versions of Midnights , you’re in luck (while they’re still in stock): Along with debuting on all the major streaming services, including Amazon Music , Spotify, and Apple Music , Midnights comes in a variety of special editions, including exclusive vinyl releases, deluxe CDs, audio cassette, and even a surprise extended edition of the album that dropped at 3 a.m. — all available to order through Swift’s official store on her website.

Here’s where you can find each version of Midnights online.

1. Midnights Vinyl Editions

Buy: 'Midnights' Blood Moon Vinyl at $26.97

Swift previously gave fans a sneak peek of the album artwork for Midnights , which includes four special vinyl editions that all come together to make a clock . “What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together … She’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time,” Swift said in an Instagram video.

Buy: 'Midnights' Jade Green Vinyl at $26.97

That includes vinyl editions in Moonstone Blue , Jade Green , Blood Moon , and Mahogany , all with unique front-and-back covers that fit together.

Buy: 'Midnights' Mahogany Vinyl at $26.97

The vinyl editions are available on Swift’s website, but if they sell out (as some already have), you can also find them on Amazon.

Buy 'Midnights: Lavender Edition' at $29.99

But those aren’t the only vinyl releases that Swifties can collect — Swift also released a special edition Target exclusive vinyl for Midnights , above, complete with a lavender marbled record that’s only appropriate for an album that starts with the song “Lavender Haze.”

2. Midnights CD Editions

Along with vinyl, Midnights is also available to order on CD, including a Target exclusive disc that comes with three new songs that aren’t included on other releases. The exclusive tracks are called “Hits Different,” as well as remixed versions of previously announced titles like “You’re on Your Own, Kid” (Strings Remix) and “Sweet Nothing” (Piano Remix), co-written with Alwyn.

Buy 'Midnights' Target Exclusive… at $13.99

Like the vinyl editions, fans can also choose from the same four designs of Midnights on CD, including Moonstone Blue , Mahogany , Blood Moon , and Jade Green that when combined together reveal a clock. Each CD comes with a 24-page book containing lyrics and photos, and it’s available to order through Swift’s website or on Amazon.

Buy: 'Midnights' CD at $12.97

3. Midnights Cassette Tape

Here’s your proof the audio cassette is back and better than ever. Those who have a cassette player will want to pick up this tape of Midnights , which comes in a transparent Moonstone Blue color that’s similar to the vinyl edition. It’s available on Swift’s store and on Amazon.

Buy: 'Midnights' Cassette at $19.98

4. Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) Digital Album

If releasing Midnights at midnight on the 21st wasn’t enough, Swift surprised fans by dropping an extended album dubbed Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) in the middle of the night, complete with seven new tracks that didn’t make it on the original track list of 13 songs.

“Surprise!” Swift wrote on Instagram, “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.” That includes songs like “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” and “Dear Reader.” You can order the 20-song 3 a.m. Edition of the album on Swift’s site , or order it on Amazon Music.

Buy: 'Midnights: 3 a.m. Edition' at Amazon Music

