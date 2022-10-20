Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has decommitted from Florida State and is flipping to Florida, he announced via social media on Monday evening. Kearney initially announced his decommitment via Twitter and then posted a graphic from On3 about his decision to flip to the in-state rival. The Seminoles and Gators vied for Kearney this offseason, with the product of Orange Park, Fla. initially picking FSU publicly immediately after a visit to Florida. The relationship between Kearney and FSU, however, became somewhat tenuous as Kearney visited Florida early in the season and stripped FSU mentions from his social-media profiles on more than one occasion.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO