FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
OL Roderick Kearney decommits from FSU, flips to Florida
Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has decommitted from Florida State and is flipping to Florida, he announced via social media on Monday evening. Kearney initially announced his decommitment via Twitter and then posted a graphic from On3 about his decision to flip to the in-state rival. The Seminoles and Gators vied for Kearney this offseason, with the product of Orange Park, Fla. initially picking FSU publicly immediately after a visit to Florida. The relationship between Kearney and FSU, however, became somewhat tenuous as Kearney visited Florida early in the season and stripped FSU mentions from his social-media profiles on more than one occasion.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami
Another night game for the Seminoles which has become a trend in 2022.
Report: Florida State's Alex Atkins Candidate for Charlotte Head Coaching Vacancy
Something to potentially keep an eye on.
X's and Noles: Myth-busting fan theories
Recently we made a post looking for Noles247 message boarders top 2022 FSU football myths. You guys showed up in force with a number of topics. We took those topics and picked our top five themes:. 1) Florida State zone defense. 2) FSU utilizes a bend but don't break defense.
Florida State opens as double-digit favorite over Georgia Tech
The Seminoles are favored coming out of the BYE week.
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
WCJB
Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
Florida A&M University's 2022 homecoming week underway
The FAMU Experience is nine days of festivities to celebrate the university's homecoming week leading up to Saturday's football game against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
WCTV
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 21, 2022
Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance-THC, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Hayden, 22, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnest Ivey, 41, Marianna, Florida:...
Welcome to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath arrested for ‘DUI & property damage’ before frowning in teary-eyed mugshot
WELCOME to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath has been arrested for a DUI and property damage in Florida. The U.S. Sun can confirm Kim, 50, was arrested on October 20 at 2:08am for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury. Wakulla County Corrections confirmed to The U.S. Sun that...
