Tallahassee, FL

chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

OL Roderick Kearney decommits from FSU, flips to Florida

Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has decommitted from Florida State and is flipping to Florida, he announced via social media on Monday evening. Kearney initially announced his decommitment via Twitter and then posted a graphic from On3 about his decision to flip to the in-state rival. The Seminoles and Gators vied for Kearney this offseason, with the product of Orange Park, Fla. initially picking FSU publicly immediately after a visit to Florida. The relationship between Kearney and FSU, however, became somewhat tenuous as Kearney visited Florida early in the season and stripped FSU mentions from his social-media profiles on more than one occasion.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

X's and Noles: Myth-busting fan theories

Recently we made a post looking for Noles247 message boarders top 2022 FSU football myths. You guys showed up in force with a number of topics. We took those topics and picked our top five themes:. 1) Florida State zone defense. 2) FSU utilizes a bend but don't break defense.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 21, 2022

Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance-THC, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Hayden, 22, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnest Ivey, 41, Marianna, Florida:...
MARIANNA, FL
247Sports

247Sports

