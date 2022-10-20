ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Super warm weekend ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIuEN_0igqm6RY00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big warmup coming for the weekend 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are struggling today. We finally crossed the 50-degree mark and stubborn clouds are starting to break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gueP6_0igqm6RY00
CBS

Not as cold tonight with 30s inland and 40s lakefront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxsuQ_0igqm6RY00
CBS

Warm winds develop tomorrow and stay with us all weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ycd5K_0igqm6RY00
CBS

The windy, dry conditions will create an elevated fire danger tomorrow for brush/grass fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended tomorrow.

CBS

Super warm this weekend with temperatures running a good 15 degrees above normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r52gQ_0igqm6RY00
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW AROUND 40.

FRIDAY: SUNNY, BREEZY & WARMER. HIGH 72.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. BREEZY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: WINDY & WARM. HIGH 77.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front stalls across our area tomorrow and it will bring a good amount of rainy weather.Waves of rain and downpours are likely with ponding on area roads. Both the morning and afternoon/evening rush will be wet.Showers taper off Wednesday morning as the system departs. Cooler weather returns on the other side of the front.TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.TUESDAY: RAIN. STEADY TEMPS AROUND 61 DEGREES.WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS TAPER OFF THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGH 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Downpours and gusty winds for Tuesday commutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downpours and gusty winds will slow down both commutes tomorrow as a frontal system stalls across our area.Waves of rain will bring one to two inches of rain ending Wednesday morning.Clearing skies and cooler temperatures after the front passes, starting Wednesday afternoon.TONIGHT: SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.TUESDAY: BREEZY & WET. STEADY TEMPERATURES AROUND 61 DEGREES.WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWER THEN CLEARING & COOLER. HIGH 57. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, mild evening with a slight shower chance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was high temperatures again Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s and near 80 -- a good 20 degrees above average. Sunday night will be breezy and mild. It brings a slight shower chance overnight with southern Wisconsin favored for the best rain chance. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Monday will be cloudy and mild. Expect the highest rain chance on Tuesday, basically a washout. Temperatures will cool once the front passes. SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. Shower chance overnight. Isolated thunder. Low 63MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. High 75TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 63
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s, gusty wind ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After highs reached around 80 degrees Saturday -- about 20 degrees above average -- Sunday will be a gusty day with warming into the upper 70s. High clouds will increase ahead of the main cold front. Shower chances arrive Sunday night. The best chance for rain is Tuesday, and cooler air arrives on the other side of the system. ForecastSATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low around 60SUNDAY: Windy and warm. High of 78. South winds may gust 30-35 mphSUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 63MONDAY: A few showers possible. Otherwise cloudy. High 75TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 65
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warm with sunshine this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Work week to wrap up on a warmer note. Under a mainly sunny sky, highs reach the 70s with gusty breezes topping 30 mph.Mild weather continues tonight with 50s for lows. Sunny both Saturday and Sunday as highs breeze into the middle and upper 70s. Shower chances increase next week. TODAY: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER High: 73TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 53TOMORROW: SUNNY AND QUITE WARM HIGH: 77
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire disrupts CTA Green Line trains for several hours

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews responded to an extra-alarm fire near a CTA Green Line track Sunday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Officials said the 2-11 alarm fire happened at 47th and Prairie just before noon. CFD said all of its members were out of the building and no injuries were reported. A stretch of track was shut down between Harlem and 63rd for several hours, and the CTA ran shuttle buses for passengers because the smoke made it usnafe. The fire was struck out around 12:46 p.m., officials say. Information as to what started the fire have not been determined. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 gets results: Auto body shop finally gets much-needed part for woman's car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A follow-up to a story involving Tanesha Gunn and her banged up car.It was sitting in a body shop for months after a hit and run crash. Supply chain issues meant one part could not be found. But after CBS 2 got involved, that part all of a sudden showed up and Ms. Gunn has her car back.She sent CBS 2 an email: "Had you not gone the extra mile and assisted me, I would still be waiting for a resolution."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police step up enforcement related to drag racing, data show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of racing turned deadly after a shooting in Brighton Park where police said someone opened fire, hitting five people and killing three of them.They were gathered watching a caravan of more than 100 cars doing donuts and blocking traffic at Archer and Kedzie. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the numbers to see if the ordinance really has been effective or not.That ordinance was passed in July to help police crack down on street racing and drifting by allowing them to tow cars and issue fines.But since then, the problem has persisted, leading...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Early voting begins Monday at 50 Chicago ward locations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voters in Chicago no longer have to go downtown to cast their ballots in the November general election. While the Chicago Board of Elections office and supersite have been open for a couple of weeks, starting Monday all 50 ward sites will be open for early voting. Early voting sites in the wards will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 8. Check the Board of Elections website for locations. Meantime, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked while securing gate in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two men are wanted for carjacking a woman in Bucktown. Just before 3:30 a.m., a woman was securing a gate near Damen and Mclean when two men approached and demanded the keys to her SUV. The suspects drove away in her vehicle, followed by an accomplice driving a white Nissan Pathfinder.No injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woodlawn leader, residents concerned about migrants coming to their neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago has welcomed thousands of migrants in recent months, bused in from Texas.CBS 2 has learned there's a plan in the works to house hundreds at an old school in the Woodlawn neighborhood and it's a decision many residents, and the alderwoman said, blindsided them.CBS 2' Lauren Victory has a story you'll see Only on 2.Occasionally, neighbors near the old Wadsworth Elementary School would see the lights on for a meeting or training of some sort. But recently, other activity caught their eye: dumpsters and trucks that haven't been seen at the building in years."Companies bringing in bathroom...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jurassic Gardens in Volo hosting sensory friendly dinosaur display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a quiet walk on the wild side.Jurassic Gardens in northwest suburban Volo is hosting special hours for guests with sensory processing disorders. Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, the dinosaur animatronics will be still and silent.Kids can still get up close and personal with the displays without the unnerving lights and noise. Tickets are around $16.The park is considering hosting more sensory-friendly events, in the future. 
VOLO, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.Police said they believe...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Town ranks at top for rodent complaints again in Chicago, the nation's rattiest city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'd probably be more than happy to be saddled with a second city complex – or maybe even third or 30th city complex – when it comes to the distinction of the rattiest city in America. But for the eighth consecutive time, the pest control company Orkin has called out Chicago as being the worst place for rats in the United States – outranking New York at No. 2 and Los Angeles at No. 3. The most rat complaints come in the summertime months. So how ratty are we, really? CBS 2's Tara Molina burrowed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Louis woman sues L'Oreal USA in Chicago, claims its straitening products gave her uterine cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman says a popular hair care product caused major health problems for her, and now she's suing a beauty giant, right here in Chicago.CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has details of the lawsuit against L'Oreal, filed in Illinois because it has one of its offices in Chicago.Although she is the first to do so, her legal team said they are prepared to file other lawsuits because more women are coming forward with similar complaints. Jenny Mitchell said her dreams of becoming a mother were shattered at 28 years old, when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. "I'm...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
124K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy