Chicago First Alert Weather: Super warm weekend ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big warmup coming for the weekend 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are struggling today. We finally crossed the 50-degree mark and stubborn clouds are starting to break.

Not as cold tonight with 30s inland and 40s lakefront.

Warm winds develop tomorrow and stay with us all weekend.

The windy, dry conditions will create an elevated fire danger tomorrow for brush/grass fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended tomorrow.

Super warm this weekend with temperatures running a good 15 degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW AROUND 40.

FRIDAY: SUNNY, BREEZY & WARMER. HIGH 72.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. BREEZY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: WINDY & WARM. HIGH 77.