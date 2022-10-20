Read full article on original website
Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware
A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Brandywine SPCA’s New Delaware Shelter Makes Room for More Animals
The Copeland Center is more than just an animal shelter.Image via Brandywine Valley SPCA. West-Chester’s Brandywine Valley SPCA is making waves in New Castle, Delaware. The Copeland Center for Animal Welfare, named in honor of animal advocate Tatiana Copeland, provides more space for animals in need, writes Mark Eichmann for WHYY.
delawarepublic.org
Artesian water reimbursed $10 million from Sand and Gravel landfill, customers will receive bill credits
Artesian customers will receive about a $27 credit on their next bill thanks to a $10 million reimbursement agreement with the Delaware Sand & Gravel Trust. 85,000 Artesian Water customers will be reimbursed over the next four years for projects connected to a Superfund site during the last decade. Since...
delawarepublic.org
Residential housing sales declined last month in Delaware
Housing inventory increased in September compared to last year, but sales declined in the same time period. Compared to last September, units sold last month were down over 19.5% with pending units decreasing over 34% in September 2022 compared to the same time in 2021. In that time both the...
Delaware Valley poison control experts caution against eating wild mushrooms after recent hospitalizations
Fall season can be a great time to get outside and forage for mushrooms, but it can come with some risks. “It is easy to underestimate misidentifying a poisonous mushroom for an edible mushroom,” said Dr. Robert Bassett. Bassett is associate medical director of the region’s Poison Control Center...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu
With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year
Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
WDEL 1150AM
Medicare Advantage alternative bill introduced in Delaware General Assembly for Wed. session
Developments are expected soon on the legislative and judicial fronts regarding the future of the State of Delaware's program to convert to a Medicare Advantage plan, affecting more than 30,000 state retirees and their families. The Special Medicfill Supplement plan would be replaced with a Medicare Advantage plan that many...
WBOC
DNREC to Hold Public Hearing Wednesday on Proposed Biogas Facility in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. on the proposed expansion by Bioenergy Devco of its existing composting facility in Seaford, to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe proposes an adult-pediatric emergency center near Millsboro
Beebe Healthcare submitted an application to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department near Millsboro. The hybrid emergency department is planned to be housed in Beebe’s forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road.
WBOC
Wicomico County Participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
SALISBURY, Md. - Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Wicomico County's collection sites for this year's event will include the Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police barracks from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wicomico County Health Department's Prevention and SHORE...
WTOP
Sunfest festival shines in Ocean City
The four-day Sunfest festival returns to Maryland’s Ocean City through Sunday. The outdoor festival features arts, crafts, music and food from more than 200 artisans across the area and the U.S. at the south end of Ocean City’s boardwalk. It comes after the three-day Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled...
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage
Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
