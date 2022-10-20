Read full article on original website
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Mountain Gorillas Suffering From Virus Get Individualized Treatment From Chewed Plants
Wild, endangered mountain gorillas in East Africa are receiving individualized medical care from veterinarians thanks to plants they've chowed down on. The Epstein-Barr virus belongs to the Lymphocryptovirus genus and is a gamma herpesvirus. It is one of the most pervasive and common human diseases, infecting over 90% of people and living inside them all their lives with usually no severe health effects or symptoms, as per ScienceNews.
natureworldnews.com
Only a Mere 5% of Plastics from the US was Recycled
According to a survey, only 5% of the plastic garbage produced in the US last year was recycled. Nearly 95% of the 51 million tons of plastic Americans threw away in 2021 ended up in landfills, seas, or the atmosphere. Recent Study. According to a recent study from Greenpeace, only...
natureworldnews.com
Partial Solar Eclipse to Unfold on Tuesday, Starting from Iceland to India
A partial solar eclipse will unfold this Tuesday, allowing astronomy lovers and stargazers to witness the amazing sight. The eclipse would be visible in portions of the Northern Hemisphere. October has been an exciting month for stargazers. During the first week, the Full Hunter's Moon on October 9, showed a...
natureworldnews.com
Over 50% of US Bird Species are in Decline, Scientists Call for 'Proactive Conservation Protections'
The US bird population is declining and is facing risk of endangerment or extinction in the coming years, according to a new report identified that over 50% of US bird species are on the edge of being wiped out of this planet due to a number of natural and anthropogenic factors.
natureworldnews.com
Without Urgent Action, Global Pledges Combating Deforestation Will Not be Met
Experts warn that the world will fall short of its deforestation goal without prompt action. In 2021, forest destruction decreased, although not by enough to achieve the 2030 promise set by 145 nations. Global Forest Loss. Global forest loss decreased in 2021, but an assessment shows that the crucial climate...
natureworldnews.com
Examining Fragments of the Planet’s Oldest Ancient Rocks Offers Evidence a Way To Present Plate Tectonics
A new study analyzing fragments of the planet's oldest ancient rocks offers some of the clearest evidence yet that the Earth's crust was pushing and tugging in a way comparable to present plate tectonics at least 3.25 billion years ago. The research also gave the first evidence of when the...
natureworldnews.com
Long-held Theories About How Plants Use Calcium Waves To Respond Structurally to Injury and Other Stresses
A new angle has been added to old hypotheses about how plants use calcium waves to react systemically to injury and other stresses. Researchers at the John Innes Centre have demonstrated that calcium waves aren't the initial reaction but rather a secondary reaction to an amino acid wave emitted from the incision, as per ScienceDaily.
natureworldnews.com
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
