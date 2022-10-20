ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds reacts to his hilarious airborne birthday gift from Rob McElhenney

The gears continue to grind over at Wrexham AFC as Ryan Reynolds celebrates his 46th birthday, but of course, that didn’t stop club co-owner and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney from having a bit of fun with him to mark the occasion. McElhenney got Reynolds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy