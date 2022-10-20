Read full article on original website
Tailgate reunites Eagles
Current and past Eagles returned to the nest to celebrate in a tailgate extravaganza. Week-long homecoming festivities across campus came to a head at Jayne Stadium’s tailgate before kickoff between the Morehead Eagles and Valparaiso’s Beacons. The event rallied students, alumni, friends and family of MSU to celebrate a monumental year for the university.
Eagles fall to the Cougars
Morehead State closed out their regular season and Senior Day against SIUE Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Eagles gave up 3 goals to the Cougars and didn't get any back. Morehead will host part of the OVC Tournament first round here starting on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Homecoming heartbreaker
The Morehead State Eagles made sure their Saturday game against Pioneer Football League rival Valparaiso was worthy of the 8,055 Homecoming attendance in Jayne Stadium on a perfect autumn day. But even with 447 yards total rushing— 265 in the air, and scoring five touchdowns—the Eagles couldn’t overcome the Valparaiso...
