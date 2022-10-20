Current and past Eagles returned to the nest to celebrate in a tailgate extravaganza. Week-long homecoming festivities across campus came to a head at Jayne Stadium’s tailgate before kickoff between the Morehead Eagles and Valparaiso’s Beacons. The event rallied students, alumni, friends and family of MSU to celebrate a monumental year for the university.

