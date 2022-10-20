Read full article on original website
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Silvergate Capital Has Seen $2.7 Billion of Deposit Outflows This Year -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
Heading into this year, it seemed like deposits at crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) might never stop growing. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Silvergate only had about $2.6 billion of deposits. Now, it has about $12 billion. But this year, the bank has started to see outflows as...
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink
Has your portfolio's value taken an unusually big hit this year? Perhaps you've suffered what most investors would consider a complete wipeout. Maybe you're rethinking when -- or even if -- you'll be able to retire. Not to suggest that the emotional devastation isn't just as difficult as the financial...
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
Will the Federal Reserve Sink Cannabis Stocks, Or Will It Make Smart Investors Richer?
With the regulators at the Federal Reserve opting to try to control high inflation by making it more expensive for companies to borrow money for the better part of a year now, it's a hard time to be a growth investor. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate hikes is hitting the market like a truck, making the rapidly expanding businesses of yesteryear into the bugbears of portfolios today.
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349...
Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Tumbling Today
Chinese stocks were pulling back en masse today after President Xi Jinping was awarded a third term as China's president following a gathering of Communist Party leaders. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 6.4% on the news, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2%. Among the Chinese tech stocks to fall today were Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI).
PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar cools; Fed's policy path in focus
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a subdued dollar after soft U.S. economic data raised hopes that Federal Reserve could begin to slow monetary policy tightening later in the year. Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a subdued dollar after soft U.S....
Cambium (CMBM) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Cambium (CMBM) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $18.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% gain over the past four weeks. Cambium has recently extended its enterprise networking portfolio...
UBS Group Q3 Profit Down On Weak Revenues
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders fell 24 percent to $1.73 billion from last year's $2.28 billion. Earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.63 a year ago. Profit before tax declined 19 percent from last year...
Microsoft Q1 Preview: Can Shares Kick Back Into Gear?
The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has tumbled in 2022 amid a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500. A behemoth in the sector, Microsoft MSFT, is slated to unveil quarterly earnings on October 25th after the market close. Currently,...
Rebound Anticipated For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
After Hours Most Active for Oct 24, 2022 : PFE, PM, IXUS, QQQ, AIV, CSCO, ESTC, SNAP, BSX, AAPL, INTC, AMZN
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.66 to 11,405.6. The total After hours volume is currently 73,794,432 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0799 at $45.46, with 6,210,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023
Three words can make you a lot of money over the long run. What are those three words? Dividends, buy, and hold. Dividends made up over half of the S&P 500's total return since 1990. Following a buy-and-hold strategy would have prevented you from locking in significant losses during the sell-offs of 2001, 2008, and 2020. And the approach can almost certainly do the same in the current market decline.
Linde Board Approves Proposal On De-listing From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the de-listing of the company shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement...
Can Microsoft's Cloud Computing Continue to Deliver Growth?
A behemoth in the sector, Microsoft MSFT, is slated to unveil quarterly earnings on October 25th after the market close. The company’s cloud computing operations has witnessed breakneck growth over its last several quarters and will undoubtedly be a focal point of the release. Let’s take a deeper dive....
What's in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?
S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $2.91 billion, indicating growth of 39.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Segment wise, Market Intelligence revenues are expected...
Singapore Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Deepavali, the Singapore stock market had finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,970-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Tuesday. The...
