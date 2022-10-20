Read full article on original website
WDTV
Julia B. Brown Malone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.She was married to Dean Malone, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 45 years of marriage.Surviving are one son, Dean Malone and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that complete her family.She was also preceded in death by one son, Patrick Malone; one daughter, Julia Ann Ensley; one brother, Joseph Preston Brown; and two sisters, Clarabell Putzu and Rosemary Panther.Mrs. Malone was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was a homemaker and the co-founder and co-owner of Malone’s Heating and Air in Salem, WV in the 1980s. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, sewing and quilting, having won a state championship in quilting. Julia was Catholic by faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers Mrs. Malone’s family request donations be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 South Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
John Christopher Colombo
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19,2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2,1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo, two daughters:...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 23
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses keeping your will up to date. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Stonewall Coffee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Spotlight on Business is Stonewall Coffee. “We really wanted to do something as a family and so God just opened up the opportunity for us to have a coffeehouse right in downtown Clarksburg,” said Kevin Zakariasen, Co-owner of Stonewall Coffee. Kevin and...
WDTV
Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
WDTV
Tucker County football continues undefeated season
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
WDTV
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning your showerhead
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning your showerhead. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged with first-degree murder after officers said he was connected to a man’s murder in September. Following an extensive investigation, 33-year-old John Wolfe, of Fairmont, planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Philip Barbour, Fairmont Senior, Grafton win sectional soccer championships
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Lincoln Cougars in the Region 2 Section 1 finals of AA/A girl’s soccer. The match was a back and forth battle between both the Colts and the Cougars. The first goal would not come until overtime when Braylyn Sparks would punch through the goal to take the contest 1-0 in overtime. It was the fourth sectional championship for the Colts in a row.
WDTV
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas Tech
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers took to the road this week to take on Texas Tech. Prior to Kickoff, 5 Sports Tyler Kennett and Ally Osborne previewed the matchup and recapped the win against Baylor. Intro - Baylor Recap and Texas Tech breakdown. WVU breakdown, Texas Tech...
WDTV
Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
WDTV
Making your home more energy efficient during the winter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With energy costs rising, some may be concerned with heating their homes during the winter months. There are several ways to make sure your home is being heated efficiently. First, make sure you’re replacing your furnace filters regularly and bleed your radiators if necessary. Also,...
