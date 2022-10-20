Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his agent announced. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan's talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO