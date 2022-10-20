Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Attempts Viral Pumpkin Carving Hack in Must-See Video
Jennifer Garner got quite crafty in a recent Instagram video. The actress took to her social media page to try out a new pumpkin carving hack, so you don't have to! In the clip, the 13 Going on 30 star tries out the latest trend of using a hand mixer to carve out the pumpkin guts.
Clayton News Daily
'Black Adam' wins a star-powered box office weekend
Who says movie stars no longer matter in Hollywood?. Theaters and box offices got a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to superhero flick "Black Adam" and romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" — two films led by big stars. Let's start with the winner of the weekend: "Black Adam." The...
Clayton News Daily
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his agent announced. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan's talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
Clayton News Daily
'This Is Us' Actor Shares Adorable Video to Announce Birth of Second Child
Chris Sullivan has welcomed his second child with wife Rachel!. The actor, best known for portraying Toby on This Is Us, shared the news on Instagram. He officially welcomed his baby girl to the world in a sweet video posted on the social media platform, where he also revealed her name, Aoife Bea Sullivan.
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis have joint custody. Only one is seen as an absentee parent.
Olivia Wilde and Megan Fox recently criticized the "absent mom" narrative when they're not publicly seen with their children.
Radio Presenter Dies While Live on Air
A British radio presenter died on air during a broadcast from his home studio on Monday. Tim Gough, 55, was hosting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show at the time of his passing. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning while presenting his program,” the station said in a statement. “Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved.” The statement did not disclose details of how Gough died. The station’s owner, James Hazell, vowed to keep the station going in light of the tragic incident. “Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing,” Hazell said.Read it at The Guardian
Clayton News Daily
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Video Of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding
While Sarah Hyland is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Wells Adams, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her dear friend and Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Oct. 22. In honor of Ferguson's big day, Hyland, 31, shared a super sweet video of Ferguson, now...
Clayton News Daily
It’s Not You, It’s Me: 101 of the Best Breakup Quotes and Messages
Like singer Neal Sedaka once crooned, breaking up is hard to do. While there’s no perfect way to end a relationship, ghosting the person you want to dump in order to avoid a goodbye—however awkward it may be—is plain cruel. It leaves the dumpee hurt, confused, and without closure. Likewise, sugarcoated lines about why you’re calling it quits could give the other false hope. The best thing to do when ending a relationship is to take an honest approach, no matter how difficult that may be.
James Corden Makes Awkward Apology For ‘Ungracious’ Restaurant Behavior
"The Late Late Show" host backtracked on his downplaying of his "rude" comment.
