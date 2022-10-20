ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State

Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Volleyball teams across Nebraska begin postseason Monday

The high school volleyball postseason has arrived in Nebraska. Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 begin subdistrict play on Monday. Class B will start its postseason on Tuesday. Fairbury is in the C1-1 subdistrict as the No. 2 seed at Syracuse Middle School. The Lady Jeffs will play Falls City at 7:30 p.m. following top-seed Syracuse's game against Auburn at 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff

(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harold E. Dwyer

Former Hastings resident Harold E. Dwyer, 98, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva, NE. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at Parkview Cemetery. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Rev. Barry Remp officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the graveside service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Military Honor Guard or First Congregational United Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harold L. Zahn

Harold L. Zahn, 92 of Syracuse, passed away October 23, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1930 to Leonard & Rosa (Thiesfeld) Zahn. Survived by his children: Tracy Zahn of Syracuse, Todd (Corinne) Zahn of Unadilla, Troy Zahn of Syracuse, Tyler (Lori) Zahn of Louisville; grandchildren: Becky (Michael) West, Karla Zahn, Brian Zahn, McKenna Zahn, Logan Zahn & special friend Sloane Augustus, Jake Zahn, Olivia Zahn; great grandchildren: Ike & Hayes West, Harrison Zahn; sisters: Rosalie Hall, Carol (Jim) Munford; sister-in-law: Darlene Auer; nieces, nephews and friends.
SYRACUSE, NE
markerzone.com

HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)

This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
FAIRBANKS, AK
News Channel Nebraska

Merle Duane Spencer, Jr.

Merle Duane Spencer, Jr., 61, of Beatrice died peacefully at home on October 21, 2022 surround by his loved ones. Merle was born on April 7, 1961 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Merle Duane Spencer, Sr. and Mona Blanche (Thornton) Spencer. Merle grew up in Stockton, California after the family moved there when he was 3 years old. He attended Lincoln High School in Stockton, California. Merle worked in construction most of his adult life. He moved back to Kansas for a short time and then resided in Beatrice, Nebraska with his Girlfriend, Donna Brown of 17 years.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
LINCOLN, NE

