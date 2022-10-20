ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - You couldn’t have found a better day to get outside and take a run or a walk, but the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District also wanted people to think about how their actions can affect the environment. The organization celebrated “Stormwater Awareness Week” with a Fun Run along the Ottawa Riverwalk and walkers or runners could travel up to five miles along the path that follows the Ottawa River. This week, they wanted people to realize what goes into storm drains could end up in the river, like pollutants. The conservation district handed out kid-friendly information to area 3rd graders, about how that can happen and affect the environment, and adding the walk help drives that point home.

