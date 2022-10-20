Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Area musicians & actors to perform in a free concert - “A Little Night Music
Press Release from Sheila Chilcote-Collins of In Spiritu Productions: Van Wert, OH— Monday, October 24, 2022 — Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood & Broadway themed concert titled, “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”, A Concert Featuring Sights & Sounds from Stage & Screen, which will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Van Wert on Saturday evening, November 12th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM.
hometownstations.com
World-renowned Tabla player joins LSO for first concert of the season
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra kicked off their new season with the sights and sounds of India. The first concert of the season entitled “Folklore and Fusion” featured Tabla player Sandeep Das. The Tabla are hand drums that are played with the fingers and palms. Das is known around the world for mastering the instrument and this week he has been sharing it with students in local schools and performed with the symphony for the Young People’s Concert on Friday. By bringing the Tablas to the Lima stage, Das hopes that it sparks an interest in music and how it can bring everyone together.
hometownstations.com
Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year. Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.
hometownstations.com
"Pickleball is life" for players in the Senior Citizens Services first-ever tournament
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 16 teams from across West Central Ohio participated in a round-robin Pickleball tournament hosted by the Senior Citizens Services on Saturday. This over-50 crowd put on their game faces to have some fun and enjoy themselves on the new courts at the center. “I am...
hometownstations.com
Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40th anniversary with Ride-a-thon and festival
Cridersville, OH (WLIO) - After 40 years, The Equestrian Therapy Program is still going strong, thanks to the support of the community. The organization held their annual Ride-A-Thon and Festival. The barn at the farm was filled with kids patiently waiting for their turn to ride and raise money through the pledges that they got. Besides the Ride-A-Thon, there were auctions and other activities to make this a major fundraiser for the program. Through their stable of horses, The Equestrian Therapy Program provides physical therapy for disabled children, but they are looking to start a literacy program, and another program to help with mental and emotional therapy as well.
hometownstations.com
Chiles-Laman 1st Trunk or Treat brought the candy and the fun
Lima, OH (WLIO) - It was all treats and no tricks when a local funeral home opened up its parking lot to give back to the community. Chiles-Laman Funeral Home held a Trunk or Treat at their Shawnee Chapel. They put the word out and over 20 vehicles, some decked out in their own costumes, were on hand to pass out treats to the kids. The funeral home also handed out popcorn and drinks to the costumed candy seekers and their parents. Organizers thought this would be a fun way to celebrate Halloween.
hometownstations.com
1st Lima Heart Walk raises awareness and funds for heart disease
ALLEN COUTY, OH (WLIO) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States and a new event in Lima is hoping to raise awareness and funds to fight it. The Lima Heart Walk took its first steps at the Allen County Fairgrounds and raised over $33,000 for the American Heart Association. The money will be used locally and nationally to fund research on heart disease and programs to help people who suffer with it. While Sunday's walk got people’s hearts pumping, the mission is not over for the organizers who would like to see more happen locally to fight the disease.
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s to Unveil Safe Haven Baby Box
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for a man accused of killing a woman and burying her in a Lima park
Trial begins for a man accused of killing a woman and burying her in a Lima park. A jury was sat Monday afternoon and they heard from a former girlfriend of Boothe, who tipped off police to the incident. The defense tried to get a mistrial declared because of unrelated information to the case that came out during her testimony. Judge Terri Kohlrieser ruled against that. The trial will resume on Tuesday and is expected to go on until the middle of the week.
hometownstations.com
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses. Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
hometownstations.com
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
hometownstations.com
Allen Soil and Water Conservation District celebrate "Stormwater Awareness Week" with a run
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - You couldn’t have found a better day to get outside and take a run or a walk, but the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District also wanted people to think about how their actions can affect the environment. The organization celebrated “Stormwater Awareness Week” with a Fun Run along the Ottawa Riverwalk and walkers or runners could travel up to five miles along the path that follows the Ottawa River. This week, they wanted people to realize what goes into storm drains could end up in the river, like pollutants. The conservation district handed out kid-friendly information to area 3rd graders, about how that can happen and affect the environment, and adding the walk help drives that point home.
Comments / 0