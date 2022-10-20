For the first time in the series between the two teams, there will be recruits able to attend this years Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. Previously both Florida and Georgia had an understanding that neither team would host recruits for the game. However, the NCAA rules state that for this traditional neutral site game, only the home team will be able to leave tickets for prospective recruits, which is the Bulldogs this year. This game gives a chance for recruits to have their ticket price taken care of, as previously recruits had to buy their own way to see the two teams square off.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO