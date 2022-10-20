Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Kickoff, TV Set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is looking for its fourth-straight win at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, after beating the Hokies on the road in 2014, 2016 and 2018 (the teams did not meet in 2020 due to schedule restructure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).Prior to its last three wins in Blacksburg, Va., the Yellow Jackets were 0-4 all-time at Virginia Tech. VT leads the all-time series between the squads, 11-7.
2025 S Faheem Delane enjoys Virginia Tech environment, seeing his brother perform in latest visit
Olney (MD) Our Lady Good Counsel Class of 2025 defensive back Faheem Delane is already one of the nation’s best prospects with scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Boston College, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others. Delane, the younger brother of Virginia Tech true freshman defensive...
Visitor List 1.0: Recruits expected at FSU vs. Georgia Tech
'Noles to host some talented prospects on campus for GT weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
techlunchpail.com
2023 #1 Heavyweight Wrestler, Three-Star DE Jimmy Mullen Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech made a major, dual-sport splash on the recruiting trail this weekend as elite wrestler and intriguing DE Jimmy Mullen committed to the Hokies. Mullen is ranked as the #1 heavyweight wrestler in the 2023 class by FloWrestling while being a top 10 pound-for-pound wrestler in the 2023 class by FloWrestling and Intermat, two of the leading collegiate wrestling publications. Mullen is also a three-star DE who is ranked as the 26th best football recruit in New Jersey by Rivals and 32nd best in New Jersey by On3.
247Sports
It's Georgia for Top247 CB Chris Peal who commits to the Bulldogs
Charlotte (NC) Providence Day Top247 cornerback Chris Peal has committed to Georgia. The 6-foot, 175-pound Peal chose the Bulldogs over an offer list that included his other finalists in Michigan, NC State and South Carolina. The four-star Peal is commit No. 22 for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff,...
Napier discusses recruiting during rivalry game against Georgia
For the first time in the series between the two teams, there will be recruits able to attend this years Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. Previously both Florida and Georgia had an understanding that neither team would host recruits for the game. However, the NCAA rules state that for this traditional neutral site game, only the home team will be able to leave tickets for prospective recruits, which is the Bulldogs this year. This game gives a chance for recruits to have their ticket price taken care of, as previously recruits had to buy their own way to see the two teams square off.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts named preseason 2nd-team All-ACC
The Virginia Tech Hokies received some big news earlier this year when senior forward Justyn Mutts announced he was returning to Blacksburg for one more year. Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season from Delaware. Mutts began his college career at High Point, where he spent one season, then transferred to Delaware before spending the previous two years with the Hokies. Mutts explored professional basketball options in the offseason before deciding to give college hoops one more run.
goduke.com
Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain for Southgate extension; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Youngkin restores rights to more than 800 former inmates. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin says Va. will not follow CDC recommendation on COVID shots. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Highland County losing more paid EMS staff....
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
WSLS
Grayson Co. wins against Fort Chiswell 31-8
MAX MEADOWS, Va. – The Mountain Empire district still poses a challenge. George Wythe toppled Galax and Grayson County remains undefeated, even after Friday night’s matchup. Grayson County held strong and came out on top. They won against Fort Chiswell 31-8.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
wfxrtv.com
Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
Comments / 0