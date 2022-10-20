Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Bham Now
NEW: Food truck court opens in Birmingham—see which trucks are signing up
Attention foodies! Say so long to the days of chasing down your favorite food trucks—Downtown Birmingham is opening a food truck court where the city’s eateries on wheels can park and stay put. Read on to learn the who, what, when, where and why. Food truck haven. According...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre
It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
wbrc.com
Crews investigate house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
wvtm13.com
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen
Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
A Tuscaloosa Doctor Saved My Life And Could Save Yours
I will never forget that Tuscaloosa, Alabama doctor's words as she physically pulled me down the hospital hallway. I had just been told that I was positive for Covid 19, the Omicron Variant. I knew something was wrong because I had never experienced anything that came close to how sick...
ABC 33/40 News
13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting
A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
wvtm13.com
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
wbrc.com
Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
