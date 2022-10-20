ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre

It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigate house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting

A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

wbrc.com

Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
ALABASTER, AL
