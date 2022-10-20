Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preloading has started

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to go into full release on October 28, but if you preorder you can jump into the campaign right now, on October 20.

Activision clarified that this preload is strictly for the singleplayer campaign: Preloading for the full launch, which will also include multiplayer and special ops, will begin the following week, just ahead of the official launch date. Modern Warfare 2 will finally, fully unlock at 9 pm PT on October 27, which as illustrated in the handy map below is actually October 28 in most of the rest of the world.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 preload times

Campaign preload times for pre-order players:

10 am PT, October 19

1 pm ET, October 19

6 pm BST, October 19

4 am AEDT, October 20

Full launch preload times:

10 am PT, October 26

1 pm ET, October 26

6 pm BST, October 26

4 am AEDT, October 27

The preload announcement also detailed system requirements, for those unsure whether—or how well—Modern Warfare 2 will run on their rigs. Basic requirements were revealed in September but the new breakdown gets into greater detail across four distinct specs.

(Image credit: Activision)

Minimum:

CPU : Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Minimum: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470, 2GB

: Minimum: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470, 2GB Hi-rez assets cache (optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets. The option can be turned off in the game’s settings.): Up to 32GB

Recommended:

CPU : Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB Hi-rez assets cache : Up to 32GB

Competitive:

CPU : Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

: Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB Hi-rez assets cache : Up to 32GB

Ultra 4K:

CPU : Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

: Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 10GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 10GB Hi-rez assets cache : Up to 64GB

Regardless of your hardware spec, you'll also need Windows 10 64-bit with the latest updates installed, and the latest drivers for your video card.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will support an array of advanced visual features and customization options , and will also require a phone number , unless you're already verified for Call of Duty: Warzone. It will be available for PC on Steam and Battle.net .