Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Longest win streaks to start a postseason
The adage of being hot at the right time has long been a prominent element of postseason baseball, and nobody is hotter right now than the Astros, who took a commanding 3-0 American League Championship Series lead over the Yankees with a 5-0 victory in New York on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the playoffs this October.
MLB
McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'
NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
MLB
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
MLB
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
MLB
Lawlar's AFL campaign ends with injury
One of the most promising prospects in this year’s Arizona Fall League has seen his autumn cut short. No. 3 D-backs prospect Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured left scapula on a hit-by-pitch on Friday and will be out for six to eight weeks, Arizona director of player development Josh Barfield confirmed to MLB.com. The Arizona Republic first reported the news Monday night.
MLB
Padres-Phillies Game 5 FAQ (Today, 2:30 ET on FS1)
PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since 2009, the Phillies sit one win away from a National League pennant following their 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a...
MLB
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
MLB
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
MLB
Padres' pitching struggles push them to edge of elimination
PHILADELPHIA -- A week ago, in the aftermath of their National League Division Series victory over the Dodgers, the Padres set about mapping out plans for Philadelphia. Pitching-wise, at least, the NLCS seemed fairly straightforward. With one caveat: Game 4 would be a challenge. The Padres didn't know whether they...
MLB
Cubs' Caissie heating up home cooking in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- You could say Owen Caissie feels at ease in Mesa. For starters, he’s playing his home games at Sloan Park, the Cubs’ Spring Training ballpark. That makes him one of the de facto tour guides on the Solar Sox, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s staying five minutes away either.
MLB
5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
MLB
Teams with the best records in a postseason
Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
MLB
These Wild Card teams made the World Series
The introduction of the Wild Card in 1995 gave one non-division winner from each league the hope of keeping its World Series dream alive. There have been a few changes to the format over the years. In 2012, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include two Wild Card teams in each league with one caveat -- they would have to play one another in a winner-take-all game to begin the playoffs. Then in 2022, MLB added one more Wild Card team from each league and introduced the Wild Card Series, in which the three non-division winners and the division winner with the worst record squared off in a best-of-three series before advancing to the Division Series.
MLB
Who will be World Series MVP?
The 118th World Series will be full of stars on both rosters as the Astros and Phillies get set to face off in Game 1 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But who will step up and deliver the biggest performance to help his club win it all? Whether it’s dominance on the mound or delivering clutch hits at the plate, someone will emerge from the Fall Classic with the World Series MVP trophy.
MLB
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
MLB
A familiar foe, Vázquez does it all vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Astros manager Dusty Baker made it known after Saturday’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium that Martín Maldonado isn’t the team’s only great catcher. The skipper pointed out that Christian Vázquez can hold his own, too.
MLB
Incoming! Darvish hit by throw to mound
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was caught off guard in the first inning on Sunday afternoon during the Phillies' 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, getting hit in the left shoulder when catcher Austin Nola threw the ball back to the mound after Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
'We want to win for him': Baker relishes another chance for WS title
NEW YORK -- As the Astros cruised to a dominant Game 3 win in the American League Championship Series on Saturday, Dusty Baker peered to the end of the visiting dugout and saw Framber Valdez mouthing lyrics to the song playing on the Yankee Stadium loudspeakers. • World Series Game...
MLB
Twins prospect duo powers Glendale in 14-12 win
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Glendale Desert Dogs and Scottsdale Scorpions combined for 14 runs, 12 hits, and four home runs, including a grand slam, in the first two innings on Monday evening at Camelback Ranch. Then the teams really started scoring. And while the night belonged to the offenses...
MLB
5 Blue Jays prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In many ways, this was a year of transition for the Blue Jays’ farm system. That can be a good thing, especially...
Comments / 0