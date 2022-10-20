Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements
It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
epicstream.com
Bocchi the Rock!’s Little-Known Cameo: Kessoku Band Appeared in Anime Over 6 Months Ago
While it may not be as hyped as the big battle shonen anime of the season such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Chainsaw Man, Bocchi the Rock! is getting quite a bit of interest, especially as fans discovered that the show’s Kessoku Band made a cameo appearance in a previous anime.
