No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's Office holding annual Hunter's Sight-In before deer season

ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Hunter's Sight-In program before deer season opens. Range staff will be available to verify hunting rifles are zeroed-in. All weapons will be sighted in by staff only. Muzzleloaders and reloaded ammunition are not allowed. The sight-in program...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mobile home hit during drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported drive-by shooting on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a location on Levern Stafford Rd. around 5:30 a.m. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “A mobile home was struck by gunfire multiple times.”...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA

