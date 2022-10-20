Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Buffaloes Squash Wildcats 16-35
Box Score CANYON, Texas - The Central Washington University football team fell to the West Texas A&M Buffaloes by a final score of 16-35 on Saturday, dropping their record to 4-3, 4-2 in Lone Star Conference play. "From the opening kickoff to the very end of the game, they absolutely...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Sting Yellowjackets on The Road
BILLINGS, Mont.- The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Billings to take on Montana State University Billings Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats take it the distance getting the win in the fifth set of the contest. "This was a big road win for us at this point in the season,"...
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
multicare.org
MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial announce acquisition agreement
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System and Yakima Valley Memorial today announced plans for Memorial to become a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare to help achieve MultiCare and Memorial’s shared goal of retaining and expanding local access to health care and improving the quality of care for Yakima Valley communities.
KFDA
$24 million project to extend power plant lifespan for Xcel’s Nichols Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the three units at Xcel Energy’s Nichols Power Station is being overhauled. This is a $24 million project that will extend the operating lifespan of the natural gas plant. The overhaul includes inspections, maintenance, replacing worn parts and maintaining the plant. “We burn...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
987thebomb.com
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo
As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
