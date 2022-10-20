ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Buffaloes Squash Wildcats 16-35

Box Score CANYON, Texas - The Central Washington University football team fell to the West Texas A&M Buffaloes by a final score of 16-35 on Saturday, dropping their record to 4-3, 4-2 in Lone Star Conference play. "From the opening kickoff to the very end of the game, they absolutely...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Sting Yellowjackets on The Road

BILLINGS, Mont.- The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Billings to take on Montana State University Billings Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats take it the distance getting the win in the fifth set of the contest. "This was a big road win for us at this point in the season,"...
BILLINGS, MT
multicare.org

MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial announce acquisition agreement

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System and Yakima Valley Memorial today announced plans for Memorial to become a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare to help achieve MultiCare and Memorial’s shared goal of retaining and expanding local access to health care and improving the quality of care for Yakima Valley communities.
YAKIMA, WA
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo

As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
AMARILLO, TX

