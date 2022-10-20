(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz tonight in a televised debate. It will be the first and only debate in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. The hour-long event will air on WHTM-TV and be simulcast on other stations and websites across the state. It's going to be the only state-wide debate this year as the candidates for governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, couldn't come to terms about a debate for themselves.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO