Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades. We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken, tacos, and other offerings.
iheart.com
Trick Or Treat Days And Times For iHeart Listening Area
Halloween is this Monday October 31st and while some cities will celebrate with Trick or Treat hours that day others will be celebrating early. Here's a link for the dates and times of Halloween Trick or Treating in NW Ohio and SE Michigan. TRICK OR TREATING IN NORTHWEST OHIO-SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN.
iheart.com
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
For those who prefer a quieter night out with some nice cabernet and calm conversations with friends, theres a perfect place for that. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country. The website says, "To determine the best wine bars in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Decanter, Wine Enthusiast, Gayot, Tasting Table, Eater, Time Out, and the Sommeliers Choice Awards, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."
iheart.com
Q&A – Florida Board of Education’s New Rules for Parental Rights
Q&A – The Florida Board of Education’s New Rules for Parental Rights in Education. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry:...
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger in Nebraska
Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.
iheart.com
Pandemic Causes Steep Drop in Reading and Math Scores in State Schools
The state education department says reading and math scores for students in New York State fell substantially during the pandemic. Slightly less than 40-percent of students in grades three-through-eight passed math assessments last spring. English scores were just a bit better, with just under 50-percent of students passing. Meantime, federal...
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
iheart.com
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It's Iowa's 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won...
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
iheart.com
The Biden Team Is All Quiet About The Southern Front
After almost two years of leaving our border wide open, you would think that with two weeks to go now until the midterms, the Biden administration would at least pretend like they care about the issue. But that has not been the case at all. "We didn't necessarily expect them...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Couple Killed In Missouri Crash
(St Charles County, MO) -- A man and woman from West Des Moines are dead after a crash near St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Steven Anderson and 61-year-old Kristi Anderson were in a crash around 2:30 Sunday Morning in St. Charles County Missouri. The Patrol says Larry Larson of O'Fallon, Missouri was driving a Chevy Corvette that rear-ended the Anderson's Toyota Prius, then went off westbound I-70 and into a ditch, near Lake St. Louis Blvd. Larson was not injured. He's been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
iheart.com
RJ HARRIS ON NEWSNATION AHEAD OF DEBATE TONIGHT!
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz tonight in a televised debate. It will be the first and only debate in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. The hour-long event will air on WHTM-TV and be simulcast on other stations and websites across the state. It's going to be the only state-wide debate this year as the candidates for governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, couldn't come to terms about a debate for themselves.
iheart.com
Long Range Winter Forecast Calls For Colder Temperatures In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new long range winter outlook for Iowa has us moving to below-normal temperatures. Blame La Nina. "Further south, coastal areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north we're going to see that cooler outlook for December through February," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury.
iheart.com
Ethanol Plant Silo Fire In Volney To Be Put Out, Redevelopment On The Way
Volney, N.Y. - Some positive movements in dealing with that stinky Ethanol plant in Volney. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced an emergency declaration, which looks to put an end to a long smoldering silo fire at that plant that has literally stunk up the neighborhood. The order paves...
iheart.com
Texas Death Row Inmate Suing State Prison Officials
A man who murdered his mother and buried the body in the backyard of their east Texas home is suing state prison officials. Attorneys for Tracy Beatty claim he's mentally ill and his execution could be unconstitutional. He was handcuffed during mental health evaluations. That, they argue, violates his right to equal protection under the law. His execution is set for November 9th.
iheart.com
Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate
Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
iheart.com
Dewitt Police Need Public's Help Finding Missing Jamesville Man
Jamesville, N.Y. - The DeWitt Police Department is looking for help in finding a missing adult. Benz owns and operates a 2012 Red two door Honda Civic sedan, NY Plate number JGX3707. Benz was reported missing by his family after he presumably left his home in his vehicle and failed...
iheart.com
OCSO: Person hurt in Allendale Township shooting
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - One person is recovering after getting shot early Sunday near an apartment complex in Allendale Township. It happened near the Grand Valley State University campus. The victim, who is not a GVSU student, arrived at the hospital and left before got police there.
Comments / 0