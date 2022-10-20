Atlanta, Cleveland and Carolina. Three games in the middle of a schedule. And three games that could mean everything to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Those three games stretch, I think, will determine how our season goes,” Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow said recently. “We haven’t talked about it. We’ve been focused on Atlanta and getting this one, and then we’ll move on to the next one after that.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO