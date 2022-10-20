Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Well, it sure is a Monday Night Football game. It would seem that the NFL overestimated how well the Chicago Bears would play this year with a Monday Night Football game following a Thursday Night Football game. The Bears’ season was going to be directly attached to Justin Fields taking...
The physics of Ryan Wright's incredible 73-yard punt
Tim Gay, a physics professor at University of Nebraska explains how the Vikings' punter delivered the punt of the year
Cincy Jungle
David Njoku seen with walking boot and crutches after Browns’ loss vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both won in Week 7 and sit atop the AFC North. One team trending downward is the Cleveland Browns who are patiently waiting for Deshaun Watson to get through his 11-game suspension. In the meantime, it has been mostly running back Nick Chubb keeping...
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are in position to put together a run
Atlanta, Cleveland and Carolina. Three games in the middle of a schedule. And three games that could mean everything to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Those three games stretch, I think, will determine how our season goes,” Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow said recently. “We haven’t talked about it. We’ve been focused on Atlanta and getting this one, and then we’ll move on to the next one after that.”
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Defense Shines
There is no doubt the Bengals are a second half team. It felt like yesterday we were bashing Marvin Lewis for never making second half adjustments, and here we are in 2022 as arguably the best second half team in all of football. Sure, the offense shined on Sunday, but man oh man that defense.
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Bill Belichick declined to say if quarterback Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start in Week 8, after the New England Patriots coach benched Jones in Week 7.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins leaves vs. Falcons with ankle injury but later returns
La’el Collins started the second half for the Bengals, so it appears he’s fine for now. The Cincinnati Bengals were cruising in the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, getting an early 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, more important injuries continue to pile up for the team. Late in the...
Cincy Jungle
The 75yd TD was not Bates' responsibility.
Have seen this pop up a half a dozen times already in the post-game threads. That 75yd TD was not Bates' responsibility in any way, all on Apple. We were in Cover-6 there, with Bates on the opposite side of the field. In Cover-6, they are playing Cover-4 on one...
Cincy Jungle
Not used to quality depth.
Every time one of our starters goes down for any length of time, there’s an immediate cry for a trade, FA pickup or PS poaching… and it’s understandable. We’re not used to trusting our backups so we figure anyone’s got to be better than what we’ve got. I’m not sure we’ve ever had this quality of depth.
Cincy Jungle
Opening odds for Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are over .500 for the first time this season after dominating the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Now the Bengals are back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will enter Cleveland as the favorites. The Bengals are opening as three-point favorites against the...
Cincy Jungle
4 winners and 2 losers from the Bengals’ win over the Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in the Jungle on Sunday as they looked to build off their win last week with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. For the first time this season, the Bengals’ offense absolutely erupted and put together a performance that we have been expecting to see all season.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson has a ‘bad stinger’
According to NFL reporters Tom Pelissero and Jeremy Fowler, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a stinger that does not appear to be a serious injury. Hendrickson was forced from Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons with a neck injury. The team initially said he was questionable to return before he was ruled out late in the blowout win.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ offense runs free in 35-17 win over Falcons
Everybody ate in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game in nearly a month. The Bengals enjoyed offensive euphoria in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Burrow had an incredible game, throwing for 481 yards, the second-most in his career, and three touchdowns on 34-for-42 passing. His trio of star receivers—Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd—combined for 21 receptions and 378 yards against a depleted Falcons’ secondary that suffered even more injuries as the game progressed.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons inactives: Cam Taylor-Britt active for rookie debut
The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have announced their Week 7 inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week. Wilson (shoulder), Tupou (calf), and Gunter (knee) were all declared out Friday due to their injuries. Morgan (hamstring) was doubtful. Trayveon Williams has been a healthy scratch all season...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on Bengals’ defensive stars
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been banged up in recent weeks, and it looked as if things got worse on Sunday, as star defensive end Trey Hendrickson left the game against Atlanta with an apparent upper body injury. When head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media Monday, the minds...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 7 and Bengals - Falcons pregame thread
We have made it to Week 7 of this truly incredible season. The amount of twists and turns has just been crazy. We have seen so many surprisingly good, bad and inconsistent teams that it is so hard to keep track week-to-week. We will get to see an AFC North...
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Falcons
The middle class of the NFL has never been more diverse. Super Bowl contenders and teams ahead of their rebuild find themselves in similar spots as we enter late October. No matchup in this week’s slate better represents this phenomenon than the one happening in Paycor Stadium. At 3-3,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons Week 7 Madden Simulation
The Cincinnati Bengals had a solid offensive performance against the New Orleans Saints and will look to continue that into Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. The biggest test against these Falcons though will be the run defense. Without DJ Reader, the Bengals have struggled in run defense, and the Falcons have thrived through their rushing game, especially with a very mobile quarterback in Marcus Mariota.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase suffers injury vs. Falcons but returns to game
Ja’Marr Chase started the second half, so it looks like he’s fine for the time being. In last year’s magical Super Bowl LVI run, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to avoid both a high volume of injuries—especially to very important players. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite been the case in 2022.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/24): Cincinnati is back
So it had to be asked Sunday after Burrow led the Bengals to their fourth win in the last five games with a historic passing display fueling a 35-17 victory over the Falcons before a happy, humid Paycor Stadium crowd of 66,158. After Chase grabbed 130 of Burrow's 481 yards...
