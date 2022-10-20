ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?

If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 8: Should Managers Buy Low on Dalton Schultz and Sell High on Aaron Jones?

Week 7 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

RB Injury Report Week 8: Updates on Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard, and Mike Boone

Coming out of a Sunday that saw a number of injuries, what is the state of the Week 8 RB injury report for fantasy football purposes? Let’s take a look at the latest news from around the NFL as we get the latest injury updates from Sunday night and Monday morning.
profootballnetwork.com

Parris Campbell Waiver Wire Week 8: Is He the Real Colts’ WR2?

Week 7 was a devastating week on the injury front. Several big players went down. As a result, fantasy managers are looking to the waiver wire to plug the holes in their rosters. One of those players could be Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell, who is coming off the best game of his career. How much of a priority is Campbell for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 8?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots matchup in Week 7. Can Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense find any semblance of rhythm against the Patriots? Should there really be a QB controversy in New England?. And, which team...
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Alex Forsyth, Tommy Eichenberg Include Week 8 2023 NFL Draft Risers

Week 8 on the college football schedule saw another previously undefeated team fall as Ole Miss lost to an ever-improving LSU squad in Baton Rouge. We also saw several talented next-level linemen improve their 2023 NFL Draft stock, as well as a pair of linebackers. Finally, once a highly thought-of quarterback slips after he was pulled from the lineup. Here are the Risers & Sliders for Week 8.
IOWA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Weather Report Week 7: A Mostly Clear Weather Forecast on the Horizon Throughout the NFL

New York Jets (-2) at Denver Broncos, O/U 37 | Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET. It’s almost fitting this game has a chance to see what is likely to be the “worst” weather of the Week 7 slate. With that said, it won’t be awful, even if the play on the field is. The only real concern will be the blustery conditions, especially in the first half.
profootballnetwork.com

Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today vs. Chiefs? Fantasy Implications for 49ers’ RB

The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing in Week 7 has been swirling for fantasy football managers since the star RB was traded on Thursday. Entering the week as the sixth-ranked RB in terms of average fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, McCaffrey would be a huge loss to fantasy managers if he is out. However, with limited time to learn the playbook, should fantasy managers trust him even if he does play?
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Head Coach Wins Leaders

When it comes to the leaders of the NFL head coach wins list, some legendary names sit among the top 10. With two of the top 10 remaining active into the 2022 NFL season, we could yet see movement in the list over the coming years. Let’s take a look...
profootballnetwork.com

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. How will the Seahawks replace Metcalf if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time?. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Suffers Knee Injury. Metcalf had...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy