Read full article on original website
Related
profootballnetwork.com
The Colts’ Decision To Bench Matt Ryan Is a Failure for All Parties Involved
The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for an answer at quarterback since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season, and that hunt reached a new chapter on Monday. The Colts are benching Matt Ryan, whom they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons over the offseason, after just seven starts. Indy will...
profootballnetwork.com
Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?
If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 8: Should Managers Buy Low on Dalton Schultz and Sell High on Aaron Jones?
Week 7 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Monday Night Football TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Streams, and More for Week 7
There is just one NFL game today as the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears to round out Week 7. This game has tremendous importance for both sides as the NFL standings begin to take shape in the 2022 season. Here’s how to watch tonight’s action, including start times,...
profootballnetwork.com
New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
When osteosarcoma attacked Brandon Thomas, cutting off a part of his body represented his best chance to keep playing the sport he loves.
profootballnetwork.com
Titans vs. Colts Player Props: Derrick Henry, Robert Woods, and Jonathan Taylor Are Top Targets
The AFC South has been a bit of a mess thus far, but that was expected. The matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts has some intriguing player prop bets to consider on top of the importance of the divisional race. This includes props on Derrick Henry, Robert Woods, and Jonathan Taylor.
profootballnetwork.com
RB Injury Report Week 8: Updates on Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard, and Mike Boone
Coming out of a Sunday that saw a number of injuries, what is the state of the Week 8 RB injury report for fantasy football purposes? Let’s take a look at the latest news from around the NFL as we get the latest injury updates from Sunday night and Monday morning.
profootballnetwork.com
Week 8 College Football Team of the Week: Bo Nix Enters the Heisman Conversation
The Week 8 College Football Team of the Week is here as the college football schedule was headlined by a terrific noon slate and followed up with intense action throughout the day. Multiple undefeated teams fell, and the conference power rankings got a shakeup at every turn. Week 8 College...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Tyler Lockett Playing Today vs. Chargers? Fantasy Implications of the WR’s Status
The question of is Tyler Lockett playing in Week 7 has been swirling all week for fantasy football managers. After he remained on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a non-participant with a hamstring issue on Wednesday, there was always doubt about his status for the weekend. Let’s take a...
profootballnetwork.com
Is D’Andre Swift Playing Today vs. Cowboys? Fantasy Implications for Lions’ RB
The question of is D’Andre Swift playing has been a common one for fantasy football managers throughout this season. We have not seen Swift healthy since the first week, and his shoulder injury has now plagued him over the last four weeks. The hope was that coming off the...
profootballnetwork.com
Parris Campbell Waiver Wire Week 8: Is He the Real Colts’ WR2?
Week 7 was a devastating week on the injury front. Several big players went down. As a result, fantasy managers are looking to the waiver wire to plug the holes in their rosters. One of those players could be Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell, who is coming off the best game of his career. How much of a priority is Campbell for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 8?
profootballnetwork.com
Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Preview and Prediction
In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots matchup in Week 7. Can Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense find any semblance of rhythm against the Patriots? Should there really be a QB controversy in New England?. And, which team...
profootballnetwork.com
Alex Forsyth, Tommy Eichenberg Include Week 8 2023 NFL Draft Risers
Week 8 on the college football schedule saw another previously undefeated team fall as Ole Miss lost to an ever-improving LSU squad in Baton Rouge. We also saw several talented next-level linemen improve their 2023 NFL Draft stock, as well as a pair of linebackers. Finally, once a highly thought-of quarterback slips after he was pulled from the lineup. Here are the Risers & Sliders for Week 8.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Weather Report Week 7: A Mostly Clear Weather Forecast on the Horizon Throughout the NFL
New York Jets (-2) at Denver Broncos, O/U 37 | Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET. It’s almost fitting this game has a chance to see what is likely to be the “worst” weather of the Week 7 slate. With that said, it won’t be awful, even if the play on the field is. The only real concern will be the blustery conditions, especially in the first half.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today vs. Chiefs? Fantasy Implications for 49ers’ RB
The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing in Week 7 has been swirling for fantasy football managers since the star RB was traded on Thursday. Entering the week as the sixth-ranked RB in terms of average fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, McCaffrey would be a huge loss to fantasy managers if he is out. However, with limited time to learn the playbook, should fantasy managers trust him even if he does play?
profootballnetwork.com
6 Dolphins vs. Steelers Player Props for Sunday Night Football Include Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Kenny Pickett
If you’re planning to bet on Week 7 NFL player props for Sunday Night Football’s thrilling Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Head Coach Wins Leaders
When it comes to the leaders of the NFL head coach wins list, some legendary names sit among the top 10. With two of the top 10 remaining active into the 2022 NFL season, we could yet see movement in the list over the coming years. Let’s take a look...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today vs. Steelers? Fantasy Implications for Dolphins WR
The question of is Jaylen Waddle playing has been bubbling under the surface for fantasy football managers for a few weeks. With the Miami Dolphins WR dealing with a variety of injuries already this year, what is his status for Week 7 as he deals with a shoulder injury?. Let’s...
profootballnetwork.com
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. How will the Seahawks replace Metcalf if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time?. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Suffers Knee Injury. Metcalf had...
Comments / 0