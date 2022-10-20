ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Salina Post

Area counties among Kansas' Rural Champions

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The selected Rural Champions will be a part of a statewide network of grassroots individuals tackling...
Hays Post

Hays, Sheridan County among road construction grant recipients

WICHITA — Gov. Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Department of Transportation last week to announce that more than $11 million will be awarded to 14 transportation construction projects as part of the Fall 2022 Cost Share Program.With these grants, more than $114 million in state funding has been invested in over130 Kansas communities through the Cost Share program since it was founded in 2019.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSNT News

Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
KSN News

Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
Hays Post

NW Kansas Community Corrections receives grant to improve drug program

TOPEKA — Northwest Kansas Community Corrections was awarded a grant to improve drug testing and supervision of high-risk offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday in a news release. The organization will receive $114,045 for substance abuse programs, methamphetamine abuse programs and increased drug testing and supervision. “Combatting...
kcur.org

Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann

With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas. Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his...
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Hays Post

Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas are busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
Hays Post

Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
Hays Post

Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount

TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program...
Hays Post

LETTER: The two faces of Ed Hammond

In this month's Hays Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, Democrat Ed Hammond brought up the issue of “dark money” being spent in the state representative race between incumbentState Representative Barb Wasinger and him. Dark money seems to be a big bugaboo for Democrat Hammond (Hammond was a registered Republican until May of this year when hea dmittedly approached the Democrat party to run for office).
