Read full article on original website
Related
Area counties among Kansas' Rural Champions
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The selected Rural Champions will be a part of a statewide network of grassroots individuals tackling...
Hays, Sheridan County among road construction grant recipients
WICHITA — Gov. Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Department of Transportation last week to announce that more than $11 million will be awarded to 14 transportation construction projects as part of the Fall 2022 Cost Share Program.With these grants, more than $114 million in state funding has been invested in over130 Kansas communities through the Cost Share program since it was founded in 2019.
Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com
Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’
Derek Schmidt looks out at the debate crowd at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 10, 2022, in Hutchinson. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Domestic violence services advocate expresses need for more offender accountability
Ellis County has a high arrest rate for domestic violence, but domestic violence services advocates question if abusers are being held accountable. Ellis County has a high arrest rate for domestic violence incidents — 70.7 percent in 2020 — compared to the state average of 48.2 percent. In...
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
BREAKING: Efforts underway to contain large wildfire in southwest Ellis County
At around 8:00 p.m. a wildfire continued tracking along the southwest corner of Ellis County and heading northeasterly. Efforts have been underway since around 4 p.m. to protect life and property in the area including efforts by fire fighting crews and area farmers as they plow in front of the fire line.
Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River headed to western Kan.
Project meant to prove transfers of water could help save disappearing aquifer. An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the...
NW Kansas Community Corrections receives grant to improve drug program
TOPEKA — Northwest Kansas Community Corrections was awarded a grant to improve drug testing and supervision of high-risk offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday in a news release. The organization will receive $114,045 for substance abuse programs, methamphetamine abuse programs and increased drug testing and supervision. “Combatting...
kcur.org
Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann
With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas. Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his...
republic-online.com
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
Todd Scattini, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, says legalization will help veterans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas are busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount
TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program...
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Terrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threats
Misti Hobbs, a Democrat running for a Sedgwick County seat in the House, said her abortion rights mural was defaced ahead of the August vote on a constitutional amendment. (Misti Hobbs)
LETTER: The two faces of Ed Hammond
In this month's Hays Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, Democrat Ed Hammond brought up the issue of “dark money” being spent in the state representative race between incumbentState Representative Barb Wasinger and him. Dark money seems to be a big bugaboo for Democrat Hammond (Hammond was a registered Republican until May of this year when hea dmittedly approached the Democrat party to run for office).
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0