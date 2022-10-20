Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday evening meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Three players didn’t participate on Thursday – cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness). Eguavoen’s illness is new after not being listed on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand) were all limited.

Armstead and Wilkins returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Armstead actually practiced for the first time since Week 2. However, Little was downgraded from full participation to limited.

Full participants on Thursday included tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). Mostert was upgraded from limited on Wednesday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot) was removed from the report completely.