A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside

Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...

