Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside
Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale
After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being
In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
