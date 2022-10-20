Read full article on original website
⚽ Tiger women earn No. 4 seed for MIAA Tournament, host UCO Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team will be the No. 4 seed in the 2022 MIAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament. The opening round of the tournament will be on Sunday, October 30, followed by the semifinals and finals on November 4 and 6 at the campus site of the highest seed remaining following the opening round.
⚽ Tiger women battle through wind and Lopers in regular season finale
HAYS, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. The 50 mph wind gusts made it difficult for both squads to move the ball efficiently, but the Tigers were able to find the net in the second half with the wind at their back. FHSU finishes the regular season 10-1-7 overall, 5-1-5 in the MIAA, while UNK finishes 0-15-3 overall and 0-9-2 in the MIAA.
🏈 🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU hosts Central Missouri Saturday
Hays, Kan. – Lewis Field Stadium. Fort Hays State Football plays host to Central Missouri on Saturday (Oct. 22) at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Tigers enter at 1-6 on the season, while the Mules are 2-5. Fort Hays State won last...
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Topeka High
Friday night the Hays High Indians traveled to Topeka to close out the regular season against the Topeka High Trojans. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live.
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Hays High at Topeka
The Hays High Indians go for their fifth straight win as they close out the regular season in Topeka against the Topeka High Trojans. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live. You can watch the broadcast following the game...
🏐 Monarchs season ends with first-round loss at Sub-State
WAKEENEY – The TMP-Marian volleyball team saw their season come to an end with a first-round loss at the Trego 2A Sub-state Saturday. The Monarchs lost 20-25, 22-25 to Hoxie. Their seasons ends with a 10-23 record. Ellis defeated Trego 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the first round. The fourth-seeded...
⚽ Tiger women unbeaten streak snapped at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 1-0 at Washburn on Friday. The Ichabods took advantage of a fast break opportunity in the first half turning it into a score and the Tigers were unable to find the equalizer. FHSU moved to 9-1-7, 4-1-5 MIAA, while Washburn improved to 11-4-2, 6-3-1 MIAA.
🏈 Beloit too much for TMP in district finale
HAYS - The TMP defense held Beloit to their fewest points scored in five weeks and forced them into three turnovers but it wasn’t enough Friday as the Trojans beat the Monarchs 22-0 at Lewis Field in Hays. Both defenses got off to a strong start with three forced...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Beloit
The TMP-Marian Monarchs look to end a four-game losing streak Friday when they host the Beloit Trojans in their final district game of the season. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
🏈 Jayhawks rally falls short at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — True freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a late game-clincher as the Bears held on to beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday for their first victory in nearly a month. Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) jumped out to a 14-0 lead...
👟 Monarch girls place third at regionals, qualify for state
GREAT BEND – The TMP-Marian girls’ cross country team qualified for the 2A state cross country meet after a third-place finish at the Great Bend regional held at the Lake Barton Golf Course. Stanton County win the meet with 34 points, Oakley finished second with 66 and the...
🏈 Tigers end skid with win over Central Missouri
HAYS - The Fort Hays State football team used a solid running game and opportunistic defense to beat Central Missouri 27-14 Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field. The win snapped the Tigers four-game overall losing streak and six-game home losing skid. It's the Mules sixth-straight road loss. Both teams are now...
🏈 No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated, beating No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
⚽ Tiger men bounce back with win over Southern Nazarene
HAYS - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 19 ranked Southern Nazarene 1-0 in Hays on Thursday. The Tigers netted their lone goal at the end of the first half and held strong against a spraying of shots by the Crimson Storm in the second half to move into first place alone in the GAC/MIAA standings. FHSU improved to 8-4-4, 6-2-2 GAC/MIAA while SNU fell to 7-5-3, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA.
🏐 Tigers fall in four to Griffons
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team rallied to take the opening set Friday (Oct. 21) against Missouri Western before falling in four close sets, 26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 20-25. The Tigers (10-13, 5-10 MIAA) and Griffons (8-15, 5-10 MIAA) went back-and-forth all evening, with the match including 26 ties and 14 lead changes.
🏈Kansas, Baylor both former T25 teams that have lost 2 in row
Kansas and Baylor have both gone from being ranked in the AP Top 25 to losing their last two games. They play Saturday in Waco, where Baylor is 10-0 in the series. The loser will have three conference losses. The Jayhawks were ranked for the first time since 2009 after...
🏈Big 12 lead at stake when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas St.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and TCU's Sonny Dykes provide similar descriptions about the focus of their teams, while players from both sides think much the same way. One of those teams will be alone atop the Big 12 standings after they meet Saturday...
Wind driving dust and fires in Kansas
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
