HAYS, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. The 50 mph wind gusts made it difficult for both squads to move the ball efficiently, but the Tigers were able to find the net in the second half with the wind at their back. FHSU finishes the regular season 10-1-7 overall, 5-1-5 in the MIAA, while UNK finishes 0-15-3 overall and 0-9-2 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO