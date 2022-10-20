Read full article on original website
Christian County 4-H Wins National Livestock Judging Title
Over the past four years, nine Christian County 4-H members have been working extremely hard practicing their livestock judging skills in preparations for several contests throughout the United States. This past June this team won the title of state champions and earned the opportunity to represent Illinois at the National Contest in Kansas City. Livestock judging contests require students to evaluate cattle, sheep, swine, goats, and then present oral reasons defending their decisions. Christian County 4-H has traveled to the Geneseo FFA Invitational, Black Hawk East Event, Nebraska Cattlemen's Invitational, Joliet Junior College Event, Illinois Central College Event, Lincoln Land College Invitational, the State 4-H contest, and now made their appearance at the American Royal in Kansas City.
Christian County Coroner Releases Name of Train Crash Victim
Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans late Saturday morning, released the name of the 69 year old man who died after a train crash in Stonington just past noon Friday afternoon. Winans said that after an autopsy was performed Saturday, it was shown that 69-year-old Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua,...
33-Year-Old Carlinville Woman Arrested After Child's Death
A three-year-old is dead and a 33-year-old woman from Carlinville has been arrested following an investigation. On Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire department that a minor child was in distress. Upon investigation, it was determined that the child had died. Investigators determined that the child’s death occurred in Macoupin County. A coordinated investigation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlinville Police Department, and the Litchfield Police Department led to multiple search warrants being issued.
