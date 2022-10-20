Read full article on original website
Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean
I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review
The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda. In addition, city officials will be in conference with...
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood
Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
Man dies jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said today.
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
Wind, Misty Fog Rolls into Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Wind and fog rolled into the Newhall community around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The northbound 14 Freeway from the I-5 Freeway was covered with fog and heavy fog in some areas in Newhall with winds. Key News Network captured the misty fog and sounds...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District
We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
Two Teenagers Killed in Porter Ranch Crash, Eight Others Injured
A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles that left eight other people injured, authorities said Sunday.
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
