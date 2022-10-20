ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean

I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports.   “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex

A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Wind, Misty Fog Rolls into Newhall

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Wind and fog rolled into the Newhall community around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The northbound 14 Freeway from the I-5 Freeway was covered with fog and heavy fog in some areas in Newhall with winds. Key News Network captured the misty fog and sounds...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA
signalscv.com

Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District

We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy