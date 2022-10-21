ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Officials Announce Plans To Bring National Offshore Wind Training Center To Suffolk County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5NgD_0igqRe8Q00
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County on Thursday, Oct. 20. Photo Credit: Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office

State officials announced plans to bring a National Offshore Wind Training Center to Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County for the center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

"Next year, we'll all be back for the ribbon cutting," she said. "When we open next October, the training center will be housed in the future Brentwood Community Center. Finally, get that one finished. Let's get that done. It'll be a one-stop shop for training, development, and education in Brentwood."

The governor also announced $9 million in grants for offshore wind workforce development and training initiatives through State's Offshore Wind Training Institute.

The program is being led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in collaboration with the State University of New York Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University.

"We are the epicenter of offshore wind," Hochul said. "And I put $500 million of investment, not just for the programs themselves, but also for the supply chain I want it all built right here in New York. We have a legacy of building here in this state. We can do it here. Let's make it in New York."

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Related
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park Fire Department as 2022 Healthcare Hero

The Suffolk County Legislature created an annual recognition program so that each legislator would designate a Healthcare Hero from his or her legislative district to acknowledge their work as a frontline healthcare worker and their service to the community. Legislator Trotta names Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park as...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Travel Maven

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
96.1 The Eagle

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?

You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
rcbizjournal.com

New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million

Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
NEW CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?

As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State

A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
388K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy