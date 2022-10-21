Officials Announce Plans To Bring National Offshore Wind Training Center To Suffolk County

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County on Thursday, Oct. 20. Photo Credit: Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office

State officials announced plans to bring a National Offshore Wind Training Center to Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County for the center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

"Next year, we'll all be back for the ribbon cutting," she said. "When we open next October, the training center will be housed in the future Brentwood Community Center. Finally, get that one finished. Let's get that done. It'll be a one-stop shop for training, development, and education in Brentwood."

The governor also announced $9 million in grants for offshore wind workforce development and training initiatives through State's Offshore Wind Training Institute.

The program is being led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in collaboration with the State University of New York Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University.

"We are the epicenter of offshore wind," Hochul said. "And I put $500 million of investment, not just for the programs themselves, but also for the supply chain I want it all built right here in New York. We have a legacy of building here in this state. We can do it here. Let's make it in New York."

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.