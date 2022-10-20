MJ Lenderman is a sports-obsessed folk singer on the rise

MJ Lenderman plays the Regency Ballroom on Tuesday, featuring works from his 2022 album, “Boat Songs.” Charlie Boss

With his references to professional wrestling and ‘80s icons like Michael Jordan and Dan Marino, you would think that singer-songwriter Jake “MJ” Lenderman is a Gen X child, someone who pines wistfully for the days of Atari, mullets and Saturday morning cartoons.

Um, nope.

“I was born in 1999,” said Lenderman, who will open up for the folk duo Plains at the Regency Ballroom on Tuesday. “So obviously, I wasn’t around for that stuff. But I was raised as a basketball player. My dad had all these old VHS tapes of Michael Jordan that I would watch obsessively. Then during the pandemic, I realized you could find entire basketball games from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s on YouTube. I would watch those games, and they would make me really appreciate sports from that era.”

With his wounded vocal style, scratchy recording dynamics and distorted interpretation of Americana and Appalachian folk music, Lenderman evokes a nostalgia that belies his youthful age. His 2022 MJ Lenderman album, “Boat Songs,” is a ghostly and gorgeous collection of wayward tales that ranks among the best releases of the year.

Like any good raconteur, Lenderman is a keen observer of human behavior, and he’s equally keen at hilariously illustrating those observations. One example of that wit is “Hangover Game,” the uproarious opening track off “Boat Songs” that examines Michael Jordan’s legendary “Flu Game” from the 1998 NBA Finals. Lenderman posits that the basketball superstar was not beset by an illness during the contest, but rather by some late-night boozing, as the singer triumphantly closes out the song by belting out “I love drinking, too!”

While Lenderman deftly plays the court jester, what makes his album so special is his ability to imbue his scraggly band of characters with an unlikely brand of pathos and gentleness. On “TLC Cagematch” — a song about the no-holds “tables, ladders and chairs” rules governing some wrestling matches, and definitively not about tender, loving care — Lenderman approaches the inherent violence of the sport from an almost naïve mindset. The opening line, “It’s hard to see you fall like that,” can be taken as a literal interpretation of a wrestler slamming to the ground off the top rope, but it can just as easily be inferred as a signal of support for anyone who’s fallen on hard times.

“Boat Songs” is rife with those kinds of figures — salty sailors proud of their latest beat-up boat, jilted lovers consoling themselves with the comfort of TV, down-on-their-luck townies welcoming back their friends for the holidays. It’s a compendium of indelicate characters that Lenderman treats with profound delicacy.

Lenderman said he was inspired to write “TLC Cagematch” after watching “Beyond the Mat,” a documentary from 1999 that explores the harrowing conditions that wrestlers endure for the sake of entertainment. It might all be fake, but try explaining that to your daughter who just witnessed your friend hit you in the head with a chair.

“It was funny in a lot of ways, to see these guys go to crazy physical lengths for what is basically just a show,” said Lenderman, who also plays guitar for the indie rock group Wednesday. “But it was also incredibly sad. There is this one scene where (wrestler) Mick Foley is walking down the hallway after one of his matches and he’s with his two little kids and his wife and they’re all just crying from what they witnessed. It has this almost poetic feel to it.”

A native of Asheville, N.C., Lenderman came of age listening to artists such as Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse and Jason Molina — musicians from the Midwest and rural environs who also managed to capture the crumbling splendor of hidden America. Like Lenderman, those two artists, who both met tragic ends, recorded their songs in a fractured, lo-fi style, creating the sense that their stories could only be heard through the snowy static of distant radio stations. The mountains tend to cover up the best signals, after all.

“I found out that Mark Linkous grew up a few hours from Asheville, which is pretty neat,” said Lenderman. “I came upon him a little more recently than someone like Jason Molina or the Drive By Truckers, who are from Athens, which isn’t too far from Asheville either. Those are the artists who I really admire. They write songs that are relatable to me.”

While Lenderman has an innate ability to capture the core of his fellow countrymen, he’s perhaps most unsparing when turning the lens inward. On his most nakedly candid songs, such as “Under Control” and “Toontown” he concedes to insecurities in an intensely introspective way. On “Toontown” Lenderman plays the role of the depressed clown forced to put on a happy face, singing under a cascade of thorny guitar shards that he’s “crying in the bathroom…” while “still trying to be funny.”

“That’s about this relationship dissolving and just trying to keep it together,” said Lenderman. “This kind of fake-it-till-you-make-it thing.”

Whether he’s referring to himself or others, Lenderman understands that beneath the veneers of the smiling and defiant faces, there is sadness and beauty and vulnerability. He’s proof that it doesn’t matter what generation you’re from, or if you’re 23 years old or 53 years old — those dynamics don’t change.