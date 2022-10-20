Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
Until Chris Licht removes all vestiges of the Fake News media that destroyed CNN's ratings. it will continue to be considered just that. Fake News
Reply(3)
26
Jim Schmitt
3d ago
FAKE NEWS CNN can move them all around. But if he Don't fire all of them And start new it will always be FAKE NEWS CNN, With NO CREDIBILITY LEFT.
Reply(4)
19
Joe Smith
3d ago
It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It’s still a sinking ship.
Reply(2)
12
Related
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut
Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
'Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About': Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Got The Cold Shoulder From Don Lemon & Others After Firing
Disgraced TV anchor Chris Cuomo said he got the cold shoulder from his fellow CNN personalities after Jeff Zucker fired him last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cuomo was given the boot in December 2021 over his role in his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal, revealing that although he hasn't spoken to Zucker in quite some time, he views the ex-CNN boss' accomplishments very highly.During a bombshell podcast interview, he was asked whether or not he remained in touch with his ex-boss or former co-workers on the network."You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked...
New ‘CNN This Morning’ to feature Alabama native Kaitlan Collins
CNN says it will debut its new morning show on Nov. 1, before a new set is even built but with a new name, to get it in front of viewers a week before the midterm election. The show will be called “CNN This Morning,” the network said on Wednesday. The program, with Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon as hosts, replaces the current “New Day” and will air weekdays at 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern.
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Washington Examiner
Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut
A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips Nancy Pelosi Over Alleged Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Nancy Pelosi in a sit-down interview where she said the Congresswoman was lying to the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Guilfoyle appeared on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax where she railed about a variety of topics. At one point,...
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood
Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with...
CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
TODAY.com
Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in sweet messages posted to their social media accounts Oct. 3. The former president, 61, posted three pictures on Instagram and said in the caption that he seems to be the only one in the relationship who is aging, a joke he often makes.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Malia Obama spotted looking sporty while on a walk with a friend
Malia Obama is staying active. The 24 year old was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a sporty and comfy looking outfit as she put her steps in with a friend. RELATED: Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots ...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Bill O’Reilly Rips Tucker for Interviewing Kanye: ‘Who Cares!’
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday criticized Tucker Carlson for airing a lengthy interview with Kanye West, saying the rapper isn’t a newsworthy figure.On Newsmax, host Eric Bolling began the segment by noting how antisemitic comments West made during the interview had been edited out from what was shown on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Bolling cited The Daily Beast’s report Monday that Fox executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of those unaired clips. He then turned to O’Reilly for his take on the saga.“I wouldn’t interview him for two minutes,” O’Reilly said, his opinion differing from that...
womansday.com
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
Comments / 38