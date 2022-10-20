ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 38

TSmith
3d ago

Until Chris Licht removes all vestiges of the Fake News media that destroyed CNN's ratings. it will continue to be considered just that. Fake News

Reply(3)
26
Jim Schmitt
3d ago

FAKE NEWS CNN can move them all around. But if he Don't fire all of them And start new it will always be FAKE NEWS CNN, With NO CREDIBILITY LEFT.

Reply(4)
19
Joe Smith
3d ago

It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It’s still a sinking ship.

Reply(2)
12
Related
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
RadarOnline

'Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About': Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Got The Cold Shoulder From Don Lemon & Others After Firing

Disgraced TV anchor Chris Cuomo said he got the cold shoulder from his fellow CNN personalities after Jeff Zucker fired him last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cuomo was given the boot in December 2021 over his role in his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal, revealing that although he hasn't spoken to Zucker in quite some time, he views the ex-CNN boss' accomplishments very highly.During a bombshell podcast interview, he was asked whether or not he remained in touch with his ex-boss or former co-workers on the network."You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked...
Alabama Now

New ‘CNN This Morning’ to feature Alabama native Kaitlan Collins

CNN says it will debut its new morning show on Nov. 1, before a new set is even built but with a new name, to get it in front of viewers a week before the midterm election. The show will be called “CNN This Morning,” the network said on Wednesday. The program, with Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon as hosts, replaces the current “New Day” and will air weekdays at 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern.
ALABAMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Washington Examiner

Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut

A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
TheDailyBeast

Bill O’Reilly Rips Tucker for Interviewing Kanye: ‘Who Cares!’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday criticized Tucker Carlson for airing a lengthy interview with Kanye West, saying the rapper isn’t a newsworthy figure.On Newsmax, host Eric Bolling began the segment by noting how antisemitic comments West made during the interview had been edited out from what was shown on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Bolling cited The Daily Beast’s report Monday that Fox executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of those unaired clips. He then turned to O’Reilly for his take on the saga.“I wouldn’t interview him for two minutes,” O’Reilly said, his opinion differing from that...
TEXAS STATE
womansday.com

See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look

The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.

