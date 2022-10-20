ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces

Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso

Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso provides COVID-19 testing through new kiosks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin offering FREE COVID-19 testing using kiosks in different locations throughout the City beginning, Friday, October 21, 2022. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Q Connected Back With El Paso Bands To Watch Out This Year

When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso and around the Borderland: we call this 2 hour block... Q-Connected. After ANOTHER 2 week break from Cowboys games, we are BACK...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

