Democrats joined for annual Blue Jamboree Saturday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic leaders from across the state joined for a rally in North Charleston Saturday afternoon. According to the Charleston County Democratic Party, the organization hosted its annual Blue Jamboree Saturday at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village. CCDS calls the event one of the...
NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
Summerville restaurant closes due to inflation, worker shortage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A cheesesteak shop loved by Summerville locals for more than three decades is shutting down, citing the rising costs of doing business. Philly’s on Dorchester Road served long lines of loyal customers for one final time on Monday. Despite rising food costs being one...
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CCSO highlights deputy’s impact on community
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is recognizing one of their deputies for the work he has done recently to reduce crime in the community. Deputy Tanner Buller has been busy over the past three months. In that time, CCSO said that Buller recovered four stolen...
Former reporter reflects on 2011 confrontation with Raymond Moody
GEOREGTOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In 2011, then-News13 reporter Mason Snyder confronted Raymond Moody before Moody was officially named a person of interest, but just hours after his apartment was searched. Snyder: “Do you know anything about the missing teenager?”. Moody: “No I do not.”. Snyder: “Can...
Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
2021 double homicide suspect arrested
State, local leaders address pedestrian safety on …. CCSD Board Chairman Dr. Mack says leaders need to take action before it's too late. Lowcountry sees high turnout for first day of early …. CCSD leaders vote to expand Carolina Park Elementary. CCSD leaders vote to expand Carolina Park Elementary. James...
MUSC Health, MetroHealth create new transformative, virtual care company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and MetroHealth have partnered to develop a new approach to traditional healthcare delivery. MUSC and MetroHealth have created Ovatient, a new virtual care company that seeks to transform how healthcare is delivered while maintaining connections to high-quality health systems.
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
