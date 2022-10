The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new celestial image that depicts two objects, described as “glowing clumps,” that are found around some newborn stars. The photo depicts the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2, both of which are in the constellation Orion and lie around 1,250 light-years from Earth. HH1 is the object on the upper right of the photo and is described by NASA as a “luminous cloud” around a bright star. HH2 is the cloud in the bottom left of the image.

20 HOURS AGO