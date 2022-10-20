Read full article on original website
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
AI is disrupting long-held assumptions about universal grammar
Unlike the fastidiously scripted dialogue present in most books and films, the language of on a regular basis interplay tends to be messy and incomplete, stuffed with false begins, interruptions, and folks speaking over one another. From informal conversations between pals to bickering between siblings to formal discussions in a...
Tech News Briefing – Tech Live 2022: WSJ’s Big Tech Event Is Back in Person
For three days at The Wall Street Journal’s annual know-how convention, Tech Live, prime tech executives and different movers and shakers within the trade will sit down with members of the Journal to debate all issues tech, the large information of the second and extra. Photo: Nikki Ritcher for the Wall Street Journal.
Spain’s Cellnex sells 1,100 UK phone towers to meet watchdog conditions
MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Spain’s Cellnex (CLNX.MC) will switch a package deal of 1,100 websites within the United Kingdom to British telecoms infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG), the Spanish cell phone tower firm mentioned on Monday. The deal, monetary particulars of which weren’t disclosed, comes as...
$5M investment helps UM share self-driving car test track with other colleges
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have taken you to Mcity earlier than. It is the University of Michigan’s mannequin metropolis used as a take a look at monitor for autonomous automobiles. The downside? It is simply in a single location. On Monday the college celebrated the launch...
