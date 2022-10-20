Read full article on original website
3Q earnings reports, GDP, bonds progress and more: Monday's 5 things to know
GDP report from Commerce Department Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors will also be looking out for home sales data this week.
YouTube Premium family plan price increase coming
The value of a YouTube Premium household plan subscription goes up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 every month, a bounce of round 23%. This is going on simply as Google is catching numerous flak for its Premium commercials. The YouTube Premium household...
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
Pixel 7 Pro Reviews, OnePlus Nord N300 Details, Surface Duo’s Brand New Look
Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines the world over of Android, this week’s Android Circuit contains the primary opinions of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch, a better have a look at the Tensor Mobile G2 chip within the Pixels, the newest particulars on the Galaxy S23, HMD Global searching for a brand new CEO, OnePlus Nord N300 particulars, Android 12L on the Surface Duo, and Microsoft’s newest help for the Android open supply undertaking.
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple’s plan)
You acquired it proper (for those who did) – Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is certain to disappoint those that like compact(ish) iPhones with premium options…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple’s witch hunt appears to be persevering with – at the very least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, a number of sources with years of expertise as analysts are actually weighing in on Cupertino’s large shock.Apple is now set to launch the primary iPhone Ultra in about ten months’ time, and whereas this seems like nice information for all the facility customers on the market who’ve needed a super-mega-hyper-premium cellphone with iOS and the Apple brand on its again, the arrival of the Ultra is about to hit different customers in surprising methods…
Moonlighting unacceptable: Happiest Minds | Tech News
Happiest Minds had about 4,581 workers as of September 30, 2022. IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has mentioned moonlighting is unacceptable because it quantities to violation of job contract and that “few” workers discovered participating in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. The firm...
PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet
Apple is near launching a serious new characteristic within the Photos app that makes it a lot simpler to share photographs and movies with family members. iCloud Shared Photo Library helps you to mechanically or manually share your complete library or elements of it. But whereas the characteristic is offered within the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you possibly can’t share with anybody operating the general public iOS 16.0.2 launch or earlier.
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
Facebook (and its father or mother firm, Meta) have not too long ago announced a number of experimental features and updates to the way it handles its customers’ social media accounts and profiles throughout its varied platforms. One significantly fascinating replace is the truth that Facebook now permits its customers to create multiple profiles which are all linked to 1 principal Facebook account.
The Android Dev Summit 2022 starts October 24, here’s how to watch it!
Google’s annual Android Dev Summit occasion, which has been working for 7 years now, will begin within the Bay Area from 9am PT Monday October twenty fourth (5pm BST; 12pm EDT), The schedule of occasions that covers three dates in late 2022, with extra on the way in which. It provides builders the possibility to discover ways to construct the very best apps for the platform, immediately from Google’s Android staff themselves.
Android 13 and iOS 16 are not all that different: A look at four common features
There was a time when Android and iOS had been two completely completely different worlds, every with fully completely different goal audiences and experiences. But with each working programs rising an increasing number of mature, the divide between them is much less evident. The newest iterations– Android 13 and iOS 16– at the moment are extra related than they’ve ever been. Today we listing down a few of the latest options which might be truly serving to bridge the hole between the 2 beasts.
Motorola could double down on foldable phones next year –
A tipster says Motorola plans to launch two Razr telephones in 2023. We don’t know if each telephones can be clamshells or if Motorola is planning to launch a Galaxy Z Fold-style machine. It’s been a minute since Motorola launched the 2022 Razr in China. The highly effective telephone...
Nokia’s vision of the future is a world where the metaverse replaces smartphones
It’s arduous to think about a world untethered out of your cellphone. Unless you’re employed for Nokia. The telecommunications big sees the metaverse turning into an all-consuming know-how on the finish of this decade, changing smartphones as the first type of communication. “Our belief is that this device...
Snap Way to Design Ads Ranking Service Using Deep Learning
Snap engineering has not too long ago revealed a blog post on how they designed their Ads rating and focusing on service utilizing deep studying. Showing advertisements to the customers is the mainstream of social community platform monetization. Snap advert rating system is designed to focus on the correct consumer on the proper time. Snap follows a few ideas in designing such an advanced system. They concentrate on offering a wonderful consumer expertise whereas preserving consumer privateness and safety. The following image is exhibiting the high-level structure of Snap advert rating and focusing on service.
Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up
The subsequent two weeks will likely be pretty busy for Apple, with a number of new product launches, software program releases, and extra anticipated over that point. Below, we’ve got recapped 5 key dates arising for Apple with the intention to mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to recollect:
Apple iOS 16.1 release date confirmed
After Apple earlier introduced that it is lastly going to launch the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24…. After Apple earlier introduced that it is lastly going to launch the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24, it was speculated that the corporate’s iOS 16.1 is likely to be outed on the identical time and now the American tech big has confirmed the identical.
These 16 Clicker Malware Infected Android Apps Were Downloaded Over 20 Million Times
As many as 16 malicious apps with over 20 million cumulative downloads have been taken down from the Google Play Store after they have been caught committing cell advert fraud. The Clicker malware masqueraded as seemingly innocent utilities like cameras, foreign money/unit converters, QR code readers, note-taking apps, and dictionaries,...
How to add widgets to your Lock Screen in iOS 16 | News, Sports, Jobs
One of the toughest options to know and use is the Lock Screen function the place you may add widgets (there are just a few accessible). Fortunately, Apple makes it straightforward so as to add widgets to your Lock Screen in iOS 16. Start by unlocking your telephone with Face ID. Tap above the clock so as to add a widget on prime or under the clock. To add widgets on the underside, swipe down if it’s good to convey up the Lock Screen once more. Long Scroll by way of the listing of instructed widgets and discover one you need (alternatively, you may faucet on an app from the listing on the backside to see all of the widgets accessible for that app). Press on the Lock Screen to start out customizing in case you use widgets in your Home Screen.
Elon Musk To Lay Off 75% Of Twitter Staff If He Takes Over: Report
According to a report from The Washington Post, Elon Musk plans to put off 75% of Twitter workers if he takes over the corporate. In reality, job cuts are anticipated within the coming months, no matter who owns the corporate, based mostly on the report. This report does cite interviews and paperwork, by the way in which.
Twitter tries calming employees as deal with Elon Musk looms
Twitter is attempting to quell workers’ fears as Elon Musk’s looming takeover of the corporate fuels worries a few seismic overhaul of the social media service — however its assurances might solely go up to now. For months, Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter has roiled the...
How to keep up with the ever-changing tech world
To sustain with the ever-changing tech world, staying updated with the newest expertise and traits is crucial. Keeping up with new tech could be finished by subscribing to newsletters, studying blogs on expertise and attending expertise conferences. Check out a few of these recommendations on the most effective tech blogs and accounts to comply with.
