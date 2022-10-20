Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Construction on new Cedar Park public library to come in early 2023
Located in the center of The Bell District, Cedar Park's new public library is anticipated to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Construction on Cedar Park’s new public library is anticipated to begin in early 2023, Abheek Sarkar of Lake Flato Architects, the project’s developer, said at the Oct. 13 Cedar Park City Council meeting.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
Round Rock ISD board of trustees approves maximum price for Brushy Creek Elementary expansion
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the maximum price the district will pay for an expansion of Brushy Creek Elementary School, a project funded by the 2018 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the...
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
Lake Travis Education Foundation Turkey Trot brings families together for sixth year
The event drew its biggest crowd yet in 2021 with nearly 2,000 runners. (Courtesy Lake Travis Education Foundation) After working with members of the community, Gary Wolff helped launch Lake Travis Education Foundation’s Turkey Trot in 2016 as the race director to help build a lasting tradition for others.
Local restaurants in Northwest Austin facing challenges amid inflation
On any given day, The Boat General Manager Heather Smith will bus tables, do payroll and fill in as needed in addition to her usual duties due to staffing shortages. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Dream Bakery and Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls closed this summer, owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
The Grove offers unique drinks, fine dining to Westlake and beyond
Seared salmon is also sold at The Grove. (Courtesy Beth Lasita) Before Beth Lasita founded The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen in Westlake, she owned a construction company that built restaurants. In 1997 she started building her house and decided the area needed a neighborhood spot with nice wine selections and good food.
SusieCakes to host grand opening celebration Oct. 22 in Westlake
A new SusieCakes location opened in the West Woods Shopping Center on Oct. 8 (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes, an all-American, homestyle bakery, opened in Westlake at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center Oct. 8. The bakery will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 22.
Trends show active home listings are the highest in over a decade in the Austin metro
In the city of Austin, the median sales price rose 5.8% year-over-year in September to $555,000. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) September data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows active home listings in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area are skyrocketing, and houses are staying on the market for longer periods.
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Google Fiber planning Round Rock expansion pending council action
If approved, Round Rock would join the ranks of Austin and San Antonio as one of three cities in Texas included in the high-speed internet provider's service area. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Round Rock residents may have another option for internet service in the near future. Round Rock City Council will...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0