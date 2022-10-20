Prostitution sting nets 2 suspects in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT ( KFDX/KJTL )— Two arrests have been arrested, so far, in a DPS prostitution sting operation in Burkburnett.

The online sting, titled “Operation Fancy Gambler” was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety CID. Agents said undercover officers were offered payment for sex acts.



Alan Eastman and Sharef Hasana were arrested in “Operation Fancy Gambler”

They said suspects were arrested when they arrived at an agreed-upon location in Burkburnett on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The two men charged, so far, are Alan Eastman of Randlett and Sharef Hasana of Wichita Falls.

