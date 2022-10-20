ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC South standings update entering Week 7

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
We are now one-third of the way through the 2022 season, and the AFC South division appears to be shaping into a two-team race.

Though it took a while to get to this point, the two teams at the top of the division are the ones that were expected to be there when the season started. It wasn’t always pretty, but the division is forming into how we thought it would coming into the campaign.

In Week 6, half of the division was on a bye while the other two teams played each other.

Here’s how the AFC South standings look going into Week 7:

1

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Division record: 1-0

Conference record: 2-1

Week 6 result: BYE

Week 6 recap: BYE

Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

2

Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Division record: 1-2-1

Conference record: 3-2-1

Week 6 result: Win, (34-27 vs. Jaguars)

Week 6 recap: The Colts finally got their first divisional win of the season with their best offensive performance in Week 6. Matt Ryan completed 72.4% of his passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns while rookie Alec Pierce sealed the game late in the fourth quarter with his first-career touchdown.

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (3-2)

3

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Division record: 1-2

Conference record: 2-2

Week 6 result: Loss (34-27 at Colts)

Week 6 recap: Though Trevor Lawrence recorded three total touchdowns, the Jaguars failed to record a sack against Matt Ryan. Running back Travis Etienne totaled over 100 yards for the first time in his career while Lawrence completed 90.9% of his passes.

Week 7: vs. New York Giants (5-1)

4

Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Division record: 1-0-1

Conference record: 1-2-1

Week 6 result: BYE

Week 6 recap: BYE

Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

