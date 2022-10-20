Read full article on original website
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
Oil Down Amid Global Demand Concerns
Oil inched lower as long-term demand concerns about China and the rest of the global economy dampened sentiment even as a raft of earnings buoyed Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate settled below $85 as traders remained glued to the outlook for economic growth and further central rate hikes. Earlier Monday, crude slipped below $83 a barrel as investors digested Chinese economic data that showed a mixed recovery during the third quarter but regained some footing as earnings results showed US companies held their ground amid mounting slowdown concerns. Nonetheless, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned investors at a speech in New York that stresses in the global market could disrupt a US financial system, which has so far proved resilient in the face of multiple shocks.
Futures head lower despite strong showing from US companies
Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future
Schlumberger has decided to change its name, color scheme, and logo to underscore its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. Schlumberger has changed its name to SLB to affirm its transformation from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet.
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak, who is the U.K.'s first...
Russian Oil Logistics in Chaos
Traders, tanker companies and the world's most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market. — Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
Oil and gas majors are hiring right now for a variety of roles in several different locations. Check out Rigzone’s guide below for more information. An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone that the company is actively recruiting and showing “good results”, adding that the company is pleased with the “high-quality candidates we continue to attract at ExxonMobil”.
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
