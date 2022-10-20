Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance fans think Kimberly should 'walk away' from Usman
90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship has been filled with many ups and downs. But fans now want Kimberly to ‘walk away’ from Usman as season seven’s new episode airs. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies became fan favorites during their 90...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it
90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
realitytitbit.com
Jenny Slatten had way over 90 Days to live off her 401k fortune in India
Jenny Slatten decided to leave her old life behind to be with her beau full-time. With a 401k to cash in, which she was advised would last up to nine months, many 90 Day Fiance fans wonder what her net worth now is. Her drama-free relationship with Sumit Singh has...
Rams star Aaron Donald among athletes cutting ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Rams star Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown have cut ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports, denouncing his anti-Semitic comments.
realitytitbit.com
Is Kate Adie married and did she have kids? Career saw her travel the world
Many people will recognize Kate Adie from her many years as a TV news correspondent. She’s now 77 years old but was a familiar face to viewers during her younger years. While Kate’s career is something many people know of, less is heard when it comes to her personal life including whether she’s married or had children.
realitytitbit.com
Who is still with Kody Brown from TLC show Sister Wives?
Kody Brown has shared his polyamorous lifestyle on TLC’s Sister Wives for years, which involves having a relationship with multiple women. Although he is legally married to one, he considers the others his ‘wives’ too. The show started off with Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn. Kody, a...
Comments / 0