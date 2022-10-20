ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans think Kimberly should 'walk away' from Usman

90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship has been filled with many ups and downs. But fans now want Kimberly to ‘walk away’ from Usman as season seven’s new episode airs. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies became fan favorites during their 90...
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it

90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
realitytitbit.com

Is Kate Adie married and did she have kids? Career saw her travel the world

Many people will recognize Kate Adie from her many years as a TV news correspondent. She’s now 77 years old but was a familiar face to viewers during her younger years. While Kate’s career is something many people know of, less is heard when it comes to her personal life including whether she’s married or had children.
realitytitbit.com

Who is still with Kody Brown from TLC show Sister Wives?

Kody Brown has shared his polyamorous lifestyle on TLC’s Sister Wives for years, which involves having a relationship with multiple women. Although he is legally married to one, he considers the others his ‘wives’ too. The show started off with Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn. Kody, a...
