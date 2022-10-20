Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Jerry’s Foods celebrates reopening on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
Jerry’s Foods marked another milestone for Sanibel Island’s recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The Sept. 28 storm brought 155 mph winds and at least a dozen feet of storm surge to the island. Jerry’s, built in 1983 and elevated more than 15 feet above ground level, did not flood, but suffered some damage, including a destroyed freezer and other cosmetic damage to the outside.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County announces 1 million cubic yards of debris collected
Lee County has collected more than 1 million cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Ian. As of Monday morning, 734,136 cubic yards of vegetation and 285,282 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris have been cleaned up. That is roughly equivalent to the size of 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County. During the entire Hurricane Irma cleanup effort in 2017, Lee County removed 1.95 million cubic yards of debris in about four and a half months. With the current pace, Lee County expects to have removed the same amount of Hurricane Ian debris by the week of Nov. 7. This represents a collection rate 77% faster than collections after Hurricane Irma. Roughly 25% of the estimated 4 million cubic yards that had been sitting curbside has already been collected. First-pass collection on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach south to Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs tackled another kind of debris. The roadway was completely covered in sand that required removal to allow safe passage for vehicle traffic. To date, 69,648 cubic yards of dirty sand has been collected and taken to multiple debris management sites to be screened of debris.
10NEWS
Sanibel Island homeowner receives first service from Operation Blue Roof
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Operation Blue Roof has helped more than 12,000 homeowners in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian across southwest Florida, and a person living in Sanibel Island was the first from that region to receive assistance from the program on Monday. The free program provides service to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte County Community Development accepting permit applications for all construction
Charlotte County Community Development is accepting permit applications for all types of construction, including new construction. The department is prioritizing storm damage permits. Demolition, roof and electrical permits are issued same day in the office or online. Online permits are only for contractors registered with the county. or information, call 941-743-1201 or email CommunityDevelopment@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tampa-based organic compost supplier acquires MW Horticulture in Fort Myers
Tampa-based Veransa Group Inc., an organic compost supplier, announced the acquisition of MW Horticulture in Fort Myers. Veransa specializes in transforming green and wood waste into beneficial reuse products on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection/recycling centers with organic products manufacturing facilities. The deal, which closed Oct. 19, includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling and organics production facility in Fort Myers with an option to acquire its LaBelle facility. The acquisition integrates MW’s range of specialized organic blended-soil products into Veransa’s product portfolio and extends Veransa’s geographic reach into the rapidly growing Southwest Florida market. The Fort Myers facility will be modernized under Veransa’s management and safety and operational procedures and will fall under a new South Florida division of the Veransa Group.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate sales continue to decrease
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 55% in September compared to September 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors that doesn’t include the final two days of September which were impacted by Hurricane Ian. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 43% and 44%, respectively, while new listings decreased 30%. The median closed price increased 22% from September 2021 to $555,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 40 days.
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW
Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
Ian's flood waters deposited a big problem for Ft. Myers couple's apartment
A Fort Myers couple who barely escaped their ground-floor apartment says their landlord is demanding they clean up after the storm in order to get their deposit back.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
Comments / 0