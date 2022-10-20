Read full article on original website
Related
advnture.com
Vango Sprint 3 hydration pack review: a simple-but-small lightweight hydration solution for long runs
This lightweight, compact hydration pack delivers comfort on the trail, but don’t expect heaps of room for extras. Shock cord webbing to carry your extra accessories. With the Sprint 3, Vango has focused on function and designed a hydration pack that will accomplish your hydration needs without slowing you down. This sleek and lightweight hydration pack contours nicely to your body and feels really comfortable even when the bladder is full on a long run, thanks in part to the breathable ventilated back system. The drinking tube comes with a sealable cap to prevent you from leaking water during transport, the roll-top bladder is easy to use and doesn’t spill, and reflective details help with visibility for road runners.
advnture.com
Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack review: marvelous design with minimal impact
This limited-edition backpack is sturdy and high-performing, making it ideal for day hiking, ultralight camping and urban treks all while leaving a smaller footprint on the places you like to explore. For. Sustainably produced. Comfortable and breathable. Versatile. Water-resistant. Sleeves for hydration pack and laptop. Tuckaway ice axe attachment and...
advnture.com
The 8 best National Parks on the east coast
The best National Parks on the east coast deliver jaw-dropping landscapes, from rugged mountains to coral reefs. From the rainforests of Olympic National Park down to the iconic desert landscape of Joshua Tree, it sure seems like the National Parks out west get all the glory, but the best National Parks on the east coast offer plenty to write home about, too. Though your first thought might be old-growth forests – and you won’t be disappointed in that regard – the best National Parks on the east coast also deliver jaw-dropping geographical and ecological diversity, from rugged mountains to coral reefs, housing wildlife from black bears to manatees. Plus, since over one third of the country’s population lives on the east coast, these parks are often within easy traveling distance from major airports.
advnture.com
See giant bison charge Yellowstone tourists wandering too close for comfort
The bison only charges a few paces, but its body language shows that it's agitated and may become more aggressive. A pair of tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park recently got the fright of a lifetime when they strayed too close to a pair of the park's bison, the larger of which decided to scare them back with a bluff charge.
advnture.com
Watch angry seal remind tourist why visitors should respect wildlife on beaches
A South African wildlife lover has shared a video of a tourist getting much too close to a seal on a beach on the Cape West Coast. In the clip, which you can watch below, the woman gets within a few feet of the seal, which charges towards her, causing her to fall over twice. It appears to shake her by the sleeve until she manages to pull free.
advnture.com
BioLite HeadLamp 330 review: go light and bright with this do-it-all head torch
If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight and reliable headlamp for your outdoor pursuits, the BioLite HeadLamp 330 has it all, and you’ll forget that it’s on your head. BioLite HeadLamp 330: first impressions. The BioLite HeadLamp 330 stands out as a comfortable and capable headlamp for...
advnture.com
Casio reveals titanium G-Shock watch inspired by ancient art of swordmaking
The 40th anniversary watch has a bezel with a unique pattern modeled after traditionally forged Japanese sword blades. Casio has revealed a new G-Shock watch that takes inspiration from traditional Japanese swordmaking techniques. Like the recently revealed glowing 'solar flare' G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-2040FR-1A and MTG-B3000FR-1A, the new G-Shock MRG-B2000GA-1A was released to celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary.
advnture.com
Watch hunter act quickly to fend off attacking mountain lion
A hunter had to act quickly to protect himself last week, when he found himself being stalked by a mountain lion. Jared C Erickson was recording himself hunting elk in Idaho when he realized he'd attracted the big cat's attention. In the resulting video, which you can watch below, Erickson...
Comments / 0