It’s hard to believe that the NFL season is reaching the halfway point this year. With each week that goes by, it means that we are a week closer to finding out where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land. Coming off a torn ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI, the highly recognized free agent is in the process of getting medically cleared. There should be no doubt that Beckham will sign with a team that is contending for a Super Bowl title, but there are just two questions: where will he choose, and will the team choose him as well?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO