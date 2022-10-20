ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
lastwordonsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Should GM Brandon Beane sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

It’s hard to believe that the NFL season is reaching the halfway point this year. With each week that goes by, it means that we are a week closer to finding out where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land. Coming off a torn ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI, the highly recognized free agent is in the process of getting medically cleared. There should be no doubt that Beckham will sign with a team that is contending for a Super Bowl title, but there are just two questions: where will he choose, and will the team choose him as well?
